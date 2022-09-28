The Oro Valley Police Department received accreditation from the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police on Sept. 15.
The certification comes from the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, a program that seeks to provide law enforcement agencies within the state a way to demonstrate their meeting of industry standards and best practices.
“After a lengthy process and successful review of every aspect of the Oro Valley Police Department, I’m proud we are able to join the distinguished list of police agencies in Arizona that have made a commitment to excellence in policing,” said Lt. John Teachout, executive officer who oversaw the accreditation process for the department.
“It helps us have an outside look at us and show us what we can do better,” added Darren Wright, Oro Valley Police Department spokesman.
Sometimes, he said, reasons for improvement can be missed during self-evaluations. Agencies who seek accreditation are required to examine elements of their operations. The Oro Valley Police Department complied to over 170 standards to demonstrate their commitment to the law enforcement profession.
Police Chief Kara M. Riley and Teachout accepted the certification on the department’s behalf. It is the agency’s first accreditation.
“The Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program provides reassurance to our community that OVPD uses the best practices in the law enforcement profession,” Riley said. “I am so grateful to all the members of OVPD for their hard work in making this accreditation possible.”
Riley, served as a department commander for more than three years prior to her appointment as the chief in February 2020.
