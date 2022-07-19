Happenings

THEATER/ ARTS
Tuesday, July 19
A timeless Hollywood love story, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” is making a pit stop in Tucson. For six days starting Tuesday, July 19, through Sunday, July 24. Two-time Tony award winner Jerry Mitchell’s direction and choreography is accompanied by an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and his songwriting partner, Jim Vallance.
Details: Opening night 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Centennial Hall at the University of Arizona, 1020 E. University Boulevard, various times, $25 to $125, 1-866-821-2929, broadwayintucson.com
Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23
The Arizona Theatre Company presents, “Heathers the Musical: Teen Edition.” A “hilarious, heartfelt and homicidal” show, this creative teen comedy revolves around teenage misfit Veronica Sawyer, who works her way up to the most popular clique at her high school and falls in love with new kid-bad boy, J.D. Based on the 1989 cult classic, “The Heathers,” the show is intended for audiences 13 and older. So “are you in, or are you out?”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, The Arizona Theatre Company, 330 S. Scott Avenue, $15, 1-833-282-7328, atc.org
LIVE MUSIC
Friday, July 22
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) continues its live music concert series at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa from 6 to 8 p.m. Call to make a table reservation at the resort’s Lookout Bar and Grill patio to enjoy music by Bryan Dean Trio along with food and drink specials during and after the show. Capacity is limited to 50 attendees outdoors for social distancing. To make a reservation, call 520-297-1151, ext. 474 or visit opentable.com.
Details: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road, saaca.org
SPECIAL EVENTS
Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23
Come down to Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens & Galleries’ summer series, Chillin’ at the Chul on Friday, July 22, or Saturday, July 23. The botanical gardens are offering visitors a chance to cool down on the grounds after hours and free of admission from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music by guitarist Nico Barberan on Friday or guitarist Brett Dooley on Saturday. The Garden Bistro will be open for service, offering light bites and refreshments such as Sonoran hot dogs and prickly pear margaritas. The series runs Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3 in partnership with the Children’s Museum of Oro Valley, which will be offering entertainment for children on Saturday nights.
Details: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, or Saturday, July 23, Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte, free admission, tohonochul.org
Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
Take a day trip to Willcox for Apple Annie’s Orchards, “Sweet Corn Extravaganza” and “Peach Mania” events. Enjoy a peaches ad pancakes breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Orchard Grill or an apple-smoked burger and homemade peach pie for lunch, served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 2081 W. Hardy Road, explore the orchard and enjoy the shade beneath the peach trees. Visitors can grab a farmers’ dozen of the “best sweet corn in southern Arizona” at 6405 W. Williams Road. Details: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, Apple Annie’s Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, free admission, 520-384-2084, appleannies.com
Sunday, July 24
Enjoy a taste of Espadín Mezcal this Mezcal Sunday at Hotel Congress’ jazz club, the Century Room. The Agave Heritage Festival presents the Summer Tasting Series, which includes Mezcal Sundays led by Doug Smith, local agave master and co-owner of Exo Roast Co. Cost is $35. For an additional $5 fee, guests can book a VIP dinner at the Cup Cafe before the tastings.
Details: 7 p.m., the Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, $35, hotelcongress.com
CLASSES AND PROGRAMS
Thursday, July 21
Curious to learn more about Tucson’s fifth season? Head to the Marana Visitor Center on Thursday, July 21, for its 2022 Education Day Series, “Monsoon Magic in the Sonoran Desert: from Storms to Affects to Safety.” Learn more about monsoon season, its effects on plants and animals, and proper monsoon safety. The complimentary event has limited seating for up to 25 participants.
Details: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 21, Marana Visitor Center, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road, Marana, free admission, 520-639-8040 or members.maranachamber.com to reserve a spot.
LOCAL MARKETS
Saturday, July 23
Head to Oro Valley Farmers Market at the historic Steam Pump Ranch on Saturday, July 23, to support local farmers, ranchers and small food purveyors. Expect to find seasonal produce, farm-fresh eggs, meats and other goods.
Details: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, free admission, heirloomfm.org
Sunday, July 24
Stay hydrated with delicious, juicy and “thirst-busting produce” at the Summer Quench Fest on Sunday, July 24, at the Rillito Park Farmers Market. From 8 a.m. to noon, locals can sample summer produce while enjoying live music. Cool down with fruit soda waters while having water fun with the kids. Bring a reusable cup to the information booth and receive a free cold drink ticket for any cold beverage available at the market.
Details: 8 a.m. to noon, the Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Avenue, free admission, heirloomfm.org
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Saturday, July 23
Take the family on an African safari to celebrate fantastic phalanges on Saturday, July 23, during Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights. The summer series offers a variety of zookeeper chats, animal encounters and games sponsored by Tucson Parks and Recreation. The Zoofari Market will be open to purchase food and drinks.
Details: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court, free admission for zoo members, $10.50 for nonmember adults, $8.50 for seniors, $6.50 for children, and free for children younger than 2, reidparkzoo.org
Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24
The Loft Cinema’s Kids Fest continues its free in-person summer event this upcoming weekend. The Loft welcomes all Muggles, parents and children alike to watch the epic comedy of “pre-hysterical proportions,” The Croods,” at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, and the fantasy classic, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” 10 a.m. Sunday, July 24. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. featuring preshow activities hosted by the staff of Mildred & Dildred Toy Store. Before each screening, guests will see an animated short film and partake in activities. Free popcorn is available.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, free admission, loftcinema.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.