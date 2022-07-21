Randy Karrer has served as fire chief of the Golder Ranch Fire District since 2010 and has worked in local fire departments since 1981.
For his work, Karrer was recently honored by the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association with the Bob Weber Lifetime Achievement Award.
The ceremony was July 12 at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel and Spa in Glendale during the opening ceremonies of the Arizona Fire Chiefs and Arizona Fire Districts associations’ leadership conference.
Karrer was nominated by Fire Chief Norman “Brad” Bradley III from the Northwest District and Fire Chief Chuck Ryan from the Tucson Fire Department for the work he has done throughout his career to improve upon fire services throughout Arizona.
“The fact that I was nominated by my peers and the individuals within my own organization, that’s special,” Karrer said.
Members of his department kept the award a secret from him.
“About three weeks ago, they called me and told me I would be receiving the award, and I was shocked. I had no idea. … It was very nice. I was very humbled to say the least,” Karrer said.
During his speech, Karrer said he’s not alone in his efforts. Within his department, he works closely with others, including his assistant chief, human resource and finance directors, command staff, battalion chiefs and captains.
“I’ve called them rock stars for as long as I’ve been there because that’s what I feel that they are,” Karrer said.
“They are the ones who actually implement the strategies, and they are the ones who deserve the credit. I’m proud of them for having that mentality that they want to make someone’s day just a little bit better.”
Along with receiving an award at the conference, Karrer attended and instructed on strategic planning.
His position as fire chief is similar to the executive director of an organization, as he has his hands in different areas.
“My job is not to go to fires,” said Karrer, whose father was a firefighter.
“It’s to prepare our organization to handle those emergencies or those fires, to make sure they have the right resources and the funding to get it done, the proper training.”
Like other fire departments around the country, his district has supply chain issues. They have been waiting for new fire engines and ambulances and have problems obtaining medical supplies and turnout gear.
The fire chief started his career as a firefighter, moving up the ranks with Rural Metro Fire and the Northwest and Drexel Heights fire districts.
His resume includes roles as engineer, captain, battalion chief, and division and assistant chief before becoming a fire chief. Karrer has a bachelor’s degree in fire service management from ASU and is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s executive fire officer program.
The Milwaukee native is the facilitator and chair for the Arizona Fire Services Institute, which promotes collaboration between Arizona fire organizations.
“The whole concept of it is to bring those groups together so we can all be on the same page for things like legislative issues and/or needs that we may have from the state government, to ensure that we are all on the same page and accomplishing the same goals,” Karrer said.
He said one of his greatest accomplishments has been his work with the institute, which has impacted fire departments statewide.
“I do choose to get involved on a state level because there are so many initiatives and state issues that will affect us one way or another. I like to have a say in it and at least have our perspectives recognized,” Karrer said.
“I’m not one to sit still. I’m a doer. I like to get things done, and I like to be involved in the processes to resolve whatever it is.”
This is nothing new. From 2009 to 2018, Karrer served on the Arizona Fire District Association board of directors. He sat on the State Fire Safety Committee from 2012 to 2016.
From 2002 to 2017, he served as chairman of the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association’s Mutual Aid Committee.
“Mutual Aid is where you have a disaster that occurs, and you have to call your neighbors for assistance. That’s on a state level. We are looking for the closest, most appropriate resource to assist,” Karrer said.
Throughout his career, he has remained committed to fire safety and education. Since 1994, he has been an Arizona State Fire School instructor, and served on the Arizona State Fire Training Committee since 2008.
He has been honored many times for his work. He has received the 2017 Innovation in the Workplace Leadership Award from the Society for Human Resource Management the 2013 Chief Officer of the Year Award from the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association and the 2007 Richard Carmona Leadership Above and Beyond Award from the Greater Tucson Leadership Council.
In 2017, he was appointed as honorary commander for the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
“It was a very educational experience for me, and I was very honored to be part of that group. I’m very connected to the military. I’m very proud of them, and I think that that’s something that is very important,” Karrer said.
In 2015, he received a Patriot Award from the U.S. secretary of defense for his work in supporting employees who are part of the National Guard and Reserve.
“Frequently what happens is those employees can be called up. They will leave the fire department and go wherever their deployment takes them. Essentially, what we do is provide that support to allow them to go and make sure they have a job when they go back,” Karrer said.
“I’m a fan of the military. I believe that it’s our duty as an employer to try to ensure that our employees have the ability to serve their country, if they so choose.”
Along with supporting employees who are in the military, the organization also has a robust health and wellness program to assist firefighters dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder or substance abuse issues.
“We try to help our employees to work through that because we invest so much in their training. You don’t want to lose them, plus you don’t want their lives to be affected negatively. So, you try to give them as much as those types of resources as you possibly can,” Karrer said.
Karrer said his department really prides itself on providing exemplary service.
“At the end of the day, the public doesn’t care what it says on the back of our shirts. They don’t care who you work for. When they call 911, they want someone to show up quickly. They want us to know what we are doing, and they want us to be nice to them. Those are the three things that I think are important, and I think that our organization does that very well because we are very customer-service driven,” Karrer said.
Customer service skills are taught as part of the training for new recruits.
Part of this service-oriented approach is assisting community members in ways like helping change tires and providing gas for those stranded by the side of the road.
“That’s not uncommon. It happens a lot in our organization. That is a reflection of that training program and a reflection of the attitude that we put the community first,” Karrer said.
