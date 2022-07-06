Charlie Hurt, a retired dean of Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona, is running for a seat on the Oro Valley Town Council in the Aug. 2 primary.
Hurt is interested in increasing transparency in the council, improving public safety and allowing developers to do more housing and commercial development in Oro Valley.
“If we want to attract people to come and live in Oro Valley, then they need to understand that this is one of the safest places to live in Arizona.” Hurt said. “I think the current Council has moved entirely too far in a direction that I don’t want to see the town move in, and that is no growth. I think if we continue in the way that we have been, we will drive ourselves off of a financial cliff.”
There are three council seats up for grabs this year. Councilmembers Melanie Barrett, Joyce Jones-Ivey and Josh Nicholson are all seeking reelection. Besides Hurt, the challengers include former council member Bill Rodman, who lost his seat four years ago, and and Joseph Erceg, a marketing executive who has helped organize various sporting events and served as president and CEO of the Green Valley Sahaurita Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor Joe Winfield is also seeking reelection against Danny Sharp, Oro Valley’s former police chief.
Hurt says the council missed an opportunity by not approving a development at the Oro Valley Marketplace, although he said he also had problems with the proposal, which included five story hotels and apartments along with new amenities. The Oro Valley Marketplace has seen several major tenants leave in recent years, including Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Developer Town West withdrew its proposal after some council members raised questions about whether the hotels and apartments were too high.
Town West has since submitted plans that reduced the heights of the apartment buildings to comply with current height restrictions, although the developer will request that the Town Council relax regulations to build the hotels.
While he was critical of the council for not supporting Town West’s development plans, Hurt said he would have taken issue with Town West’s proposal to build a splash pad because of Arizona’s prolonged drought.
“We are talking about water features,” Hurt said. “I don’t think so; I think that’s a problem for us.”
Hurt has served on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission for four years, including two years as chair, and on the Water Utility Commission for two years, including one year as chair.
Hurt sees budgeting as the backbone of the future of Oro Valley’s success.
“I have had to manage and deal with very complex budgets, budgets that were a lot more complicated than the ones in Oro Valley.I read budgets like others read novels,” he said. “Budgets tell you a lot. I want to see the budgets for Oro Valley be forward looking, not just five years in the future, but beyond the horizon.”
Hurt was critical of plans to improve Naranja Park.
“I would prefer to see us put in amenities that the majority of people in Oro Valley want to see as opposed to putting in amenities that the minority thinks would be nice.” Hurt said. “We need to connect more with the people we serve.”
A Virginia native, Hurt earned an undergraduate degree in English Literature and Religious Studies at the University of Virginia, a master’s degree in Information Science at the University of Kentucky and a PhD in Information Science at the University of Wisconsin Madison.
Hurt worked at the University of Arizona for 16 years, capping his career as Dean of Social Behavioral Sciences. He finished his career in academia at the University of Wisconsin before moving back to Oro Valley with his wife in 2014.
“We had an opportunity to retire anywhere in the country, obviously,” he said. “But we chose to come back here because this is as close to home as it is ever going to be for my wife and I.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.