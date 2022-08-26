Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away cake at all of its locations.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free confetti bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cakes.
To spread even more birthday joy, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. Additionally, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.
Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. To enter, and for complete contest rules, visit nothingbundtcakes.com. Entries will be accepted Sept. 1 to Sept. 25, and winners will be announced on the contest website in October.
“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakerywide 25th birthday confetti bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”
Founded in Las Vegas in 1997, Nothing Bundt Cakes started as a small baking business out of the home kitchens of co-founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. Demand for their bundt cakes, crowned with cream cheese frosting, soon grew to the point where they opened a bakery, and then another, and eventually began franchising their unique concept.
Now, with nearly 450 locations in the United States and Canada, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers four cake sizes in nine flavors.
Nothing Bundt Cakes has locations at 7278 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, 520-742-4072; and 5420 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 254, Tucson, 520-790-2253.
