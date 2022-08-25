A Tucson firefighter once hailed as a hero was shot and killed by Chandler police.
Tyson Cobb worked for the Tucson Fire Department from 2010 until he retired in 2019. He was recognized after pulling a person out of a burning car in 2012, saving their life.
Three residents of an apartment complex at the 2200 block of Frye Road in Chandler called police around 3 a.m. July 17. One of the callers claimed a man had tried to take a young woman inside her apartment to sexually assault her. She briefly escaped, shouting for help, and that’s when the neighbors called police.
When police officers arrived, they could not immediately locate the suspect. However, they learned more about him, including that he was a resident of the apartment complex. They surrounded his apartment. Police say he barricaded himself and threatened to commit suicide.
Later, while officers were waiting for a SWAT team to arrive, he tossed a homemade firebomb out of his apartment toward the staircase of the building. It did not ignite and there was no damage.
The suspect left his apartment and climbed to a third-floor unit where he broke in. As officers were trying to negotiate his surrender, he broke a window and climbed out on to a roof. Officers say he then tried to break the window of another unit to gain entry. That did not work, and the suspect ran, eventually dropping down to a porch roof on the second story.
Officers confronted him, ordering him to drop the knife. He did not comply. SWAT team officers used eight rounds of less-lethal rounds to force compliance. It had little effect, as the suspect sat down on the roof, but did not drop the knife.
After 6 minutes of negotiations, the suspect dropped down from the roof, still carrying the knife, and began to run at an officer. Two officers fired at the suspect.
The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Cobb. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Following standard procedures, the use of force is being reviewed internally and by the Maricopa County attorney’s office. It will also be reviewed by a citizen’s use-of-force panel.
In 2012, Cobb told KOLD-TV about the incident that earned him being called a hero. He was on his way home after working the overnight shift.
“I saw that the car was on fire and that there was still a passenger in there, so I pulled over to render aid to her,” KOLD quoted him as saying in 2012. “It makes me happy to know that I can serve my community and people appreciate it, 'cause oftentimes we don’t know how the community feels about it.”
The Arizona Department of Corrections says Cobb served about two-and-a-half years in prison for an aggravated DUI conviction in 2003. He had previously been found guilty of endangerment in 2001 but was not sentenced in that case.
