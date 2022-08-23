Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
In strictly mathematical terms, the over/under is one of the better wagers one can make, especially if it has a 1/2 in it. Depending on how skillfully the Vegas people place the line (and they are very good at it), it comes out to a 50-50 proposition, odds which are the best you’re going to get. That’s why, during the Super Bowl, with its 8,000 different dumb things on which to bet, one of the most popular bets is on the pregame coin toss (another 50-50 opportunity).
After making it clear that I don’t gamble and making it even more clear that I would never encourage anybody else to do so, I mentioned that I thought that the under was almost a sucker bet. I mean, Arizona was playing so-so BYU at a neutral site, then had home games with San Diego State and, ahem, Northern Arizona. That should be good for at least two wins right there and then the Cats would just have to win one of nine Pac-12 games.
If you are blessed with a mind that can erase painful memories, allow me to remind you that Arizona choked away the BYU game in Las Vegas, got smoked by San Diego State in the home opener at Arizona Stadium, and then lost to NAU. So, that wasn’t a bad dream; it really did happen.
Arizona stumbled through a historically terrible season, winning only one game (and nobody is quite sure how that happened). Here’s how bad they were: In an era of college football where offense is king, the Wildcats managed to score more than 19 points only twice in 12 games. That’s hideous. (The one game that they did win was by the score of 10-3. More hideous.)
All that is in the past. Arizona football has generated serious positive buzz since last season mercifully ended. Somehow, the coaching staff has been upgraded and that upgraded coaching staff miraculously brought in the top recruiting class in the entire Pac-12. They also have a fairly decent young quarterback to transfer from Washington State. Things are looking up. Of course, after last season, that’s the only direction available.
The Vegas people have noticed and have raised Arizona’s over/under number all the way up to three. (If anybody’s wondering, in that case, if you bet either over or under and it lands on three, you don’t win or lose. It just means that you get your money back. It also means that Arizona fans will have suffered through an only slightly less hideous season than last year. Unless one of the wins is over Arizona State, in which case there will be a parade.)
Where last year, I expected the Cats to win (at least) two of their three non-conference games, I can’t see how they will win any of them this year. They open at San Diego State, which will be unveiling the school’s shiny new football stadium. Then there’s a game at Arizona Stadium against Mississippi State, which is not necessarily one of the stronger teams in the Southeastern Conference, but is nevertheless a team in the Southeastern Conference.
Finally, the Cats will take on North Dakota State, which is the No. 1 team in the country in Division II. (We’re not supposed to say Division II; the NCAA wants us to use FCS because it’s more confusing.)
Anyway, North Dakota State won the national championship last year and is ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll this year. The Bison have won nine of the past 11 national championships. They’re way better than NAU, which…well, you know.
If each game were independent of the others, Arizona would probably be an underdog in 11 of the 12 contests. The Cats get Colorado here in Tucson, but then again, Colorado beat Arizona, 34-0 last season. Even stinky ASU, which is reeling from a coaching staff scandal, has an over/under of 6.
In fact, other than Colorado (which matches Arizona’s O/U of three), every team that the Cats will play has an over/under of at least 5 1/2, with several in the
8 1/2 to 9 range. Gulp!
On an unrelated note, the University of Arizona men’s basketball team, currently ranked in the Top 20 in preseason polls, will open its season in the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week.
