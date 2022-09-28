After just two weeks into the high school football season, the six Northwest-area schools are an anemic combined 5-7 as teams look to enter conference play this week and next.
Having played only two games each, only two of the schools — Marana and Canyon Del Oro — were still undefeated. That is, until Marana beat CDO 40-37 on Sept. 23. Now, there is only one unbeaten squad with seven games to go in the regular season.
Besides the two unbeatens, Flowing Wells is 1-1, while Ironwood Ridge, Amphi, and Mountain View (three schools that have state championship hardware in their trophy cases) are all 0-2.
Pusch Ridge Christian, which, through circumstance and happenstance, has turned itself into a football factory, dominating smaller 3A schools, is a separate case and we’ll look at the powerful Lions at a later date.
Last year, Ironwood Ridge and Canyon Del Oro made late-season runs to squeeze into the state tournament, while Marana, which had gotten off to a blazing start only to fade down the stretch, just missed making the playoffs. Unless there is a significant — and surprising — turnaround, it looks as though the Northwest will have only two teams — and maybe fewer than that — in the postseason.
Interesting note: For at least a decade, the Salpointe Catholic Lancers have been the Beast of Tucson, drawing players from all over Pima County to put together one of the top programs in the state. (Do you think that All-American running back Bijan Robinson might have had an impact on the Charger program if he had gone to his neighborhood school, Cholla?)
Salpointe won the state championship in 2013 and reached the title game three other times since. Their dominance of Southern Arizona football has been unquestioned. But then a funny thing happened.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association, which has the unenviable job of running (and, all too often, policing) high school sports in Arizona, decided that enough was enough. The AIA moved Salpointe and its Phoenix doppelganger, Scottsdale Saguaro, from the 4A ranks up to 6A, the highest level. The two schools had made a mockery of 4A football for the past decade and the upward bump was pretty much welcomed by everybody in the state, except them.
Not surprisingly, the folks at Salpointe were livid. They made the understandable argument that their program was being punished for its excellence. The administration is probably also concerned that its other athletic programs that have feasted on lesser 4A competition, winning numerous state championships in the process, will be next.
The football team has also been placed in the 6A East Valley Region and will be doing a lot of traveling.
Since opening in 1950, Salpointe had chosen to “play up,” using its built-in recruiting edge (via the in-town Catholic middle schools) to compete at the highest level in the state and often doing quite well. Then, sometime early this century, Salpointe chose to drop down to 4A and the school’s athletic success just exploded. Lancer teams have won state titles in nearly all boys and girls sports in the past decade.
An athletic director whose teams compete against Salpointe and therefore wished to remain unnamed, said, “I don’t begrudge them their championships, but the simple fact is that they don’t belong in the 4A. They’ve got great coaches and good kids and they don’t cheat or anything. Good for them for winning (state championships). They should just be doing it at a higher level.”
Apparently, that’s the prevailing sentiment at the AIA, as well. The organization is tasked with promoting fair and as-equal-as-possible competition and its executive members do their best not to overreact or think in the short term. The decision to move Saguaro and Salpointe up was probably years in the making.
Three games into the season, the Lancers are in unfamiliar territory — a losing record of 0-1. They started the season with back-to-back trips to the Phoenix area and they have two more such trips to go this season. It probably would have been better to bump Salpointe up to 5A, across the board, allowing the teams to stay in Southern Arizona while competing against somewhat-bigger schools.
Saguaro also started its season off with a loss, albeit to an out-of-state foe. They then squeaked by Queen Creek, 13-8, to get back to .500.
Salpointe’s second loss was to perennial 6A power Basha. After the 46-14 Bears win, members of the Basha community and a couple sycophants in the Valley media started crowing about how this was “big-boy football.”
It’s going to be interesting to see how Salpointe’s football responds the rest of the way.
