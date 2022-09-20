Chloe Thome doesn’t really have a favorite cross-country course. They all fall in the narrow range between brutal and completely evil. She’s used to her home course around Canyon Del Oro High School and is familiar with others around Southern Arizona. But while she may not have a favorite, she definitely has a least favorite.
“The course last year at state was awful,” she recalls.
The course in question is the Cave Creek Golf Course, which happens to be in North Phoenix, not in Cave Creek. As it turns out, golf courses are popular places to hold cross country events, especially in Arizona, where courses are carved out of the natural surroundings. Golfers can face hilly terrain, undulating fairways, and narrow paths. It’s challenging for golfers but downright nasty for runners.
When a runner gets to state, many things can go wrong. They can overtrain that last week leading up to the race instead of realizing that, after a long, hot season, their body might benefit from easing up a bit. Then there’s the fact for almost everybody in the race, it’s an unfamiliar course. And don’t forget the fact that there are 200 or so people in the race, all wanting to win a State championship.
Some quick math: Two hundred runners means 400 elbows, all of them flying at the start of the race, staying at the ready in the middle stages, and then making one final grand appearance as the runners race to complete the most-exhausting 20-plus minutes of their lives.
While Chloe has decidedly mixed feeling about the Cave Creek course, it should be said that she at least battled it to a standstill (although “standstill” is not a good word when you’re talking about cross country). She finished a strong 27th (out of 201 runners). After running over the hilly course for more than 20 minutes, she finished 6/10 of a second behind the No. 26 runner.
The first nine finishers all made it under 20 minutes, but Nos. 10 to 27 were all bunched together between 20 and 21 minutes. She was the top finisher for the Dorados and helped CDO finish in the Top 20 in the state as a team. (Marana and Ironwood Ridge also both finished in the Top 20.)
This year, she wants to do even better. She wants to do well at state in cross country and in track, as well, in the spring.
She’s also a hard-working student who carries a tough course load. When asked what her favorite class is (the answer should always be math) she said that she really enjoyed chemistry.
“My teacher, Ms. Christman, really made it interesting. Who knew that stoichiometry could be fun?”
Like many high-achiever kids in high school, she has a wide range of interests and isn’t completely sure where she wants to go to college or what she wants to study.
But what’s one thing that most people don’t know about her?
“I used to play the clarinet. I don’t do that anymore.”
