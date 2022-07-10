As I write this, I have hockey on the television that is next to my desk. The TV is there to keep me from writing too fast or too much or, sometimes, anything at all. I’m not much of a hockey fan at all, mostly because I think it’s ridiculous when people fight in a sport where you already get to hit people (legally) as hard as you possibly can. Plus, except for the occasional empty-net variety, I don’t think that any human being has ever actually seen a hockey goal scored.
Now that the NBA playoffs are over and the NBA Draft (with silly-looking giants wearing silly-looking suits) is past, all that is left before we enter the Dead Zone of Sports is the National Hockey League.
The months of July and August are just terrible for sports fans. Remember during the pandemic when there were no sports on at all. It’s like that except nobody’s wearing a mask any more.
Unless you’re a hard-core baseball fan, the next two months are brutal. Time moves in inverse proportion to the heat/humidity index. This was supposed to be that one year in four where we are spared the doldrums. This is a year of the World Cup.
Technically, we’re supposed to be spared every other year, what with the Summer Olympics providing a diversion. But just look at the past six Olympiads. In 2000, they were in Sydney, Australia, one of those places where whatever is taking place is happening tomorrow. Plus, because of the reversal of the seasons below the Equator, the Sydney Summer Games didn’t start until Sept. 15 and then ended in October. By then, we had long since been rescued by football.
The Tomorrow Effect happened again in 2008 (Beijing) and 2021 (the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games). The other three times—Athens in 2004, London in 2012, and Rio in 2016—were all cool.
So, while the Summer Olympics are hit or miss in keeping us occupied as we count down the days to football and women’s volleyball, we’ve always been able to count on the World Cup to help keep us semi-occupied during the down months.
I’m a pretty typical American sports fan. I really enjoy watching soccer highlights…but then there’s the other 89 minutes. Soccer is a great entry-level sport for kids. They get to be outdoors, wear uniforms, run around. It’s cool when they continue to play through high school and some even use soccer to get to college. Just don’t tell me that it’s the greatest sport in the world because it isn’t. Any sport where you don’t get to use all (or even most) of your physical tools can’t be the greatest. It’s like saying that you have to play chess with your eyes closed. Or you have to swim using only your left arm and right leg.
Anyway, we won’t have the World Cup this year to help us through the next two months. The Cup is being contested this year (and barely this year!) in Qatar. It’s a tiny country on the left shoulder of Saudi Arabia and, by an incredible margin, it’s the smallest country ever to host the World Cup. It has huge mineral wealth and is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (even more than the United States, which is amazing). It’s anybody’s guess as to how much of that natural-gas money went to grease FIFA palms to get the games to be played in the Armpit of the Universe.
The weather is so unpleasant in Qatar that this year’s World Cup has to be played mostly in December. (As I write this, the high temperature in the capital city of Doha is 114 degrees with an overnight “low” of 91.) The average high doesn’t dip below 100 degrees until October.
FIFA has strict rules that all World Cup games have to be played outdoors and on real grass. The only chance Qatar had of making that happen was to push the games back as far as possible in the year. For us, the games will start during Thanksgiving Week and finish up exactly one week before Christmas. For example, on Nov. 25, Tucsonans will have the choice between going Black Friday shopping, watching the USA play soccer, or going to the UA-ASU football game.
People in Europe are upset that the late-in-the-year Cup is messing with their UEFA schedule. Here in the U.S., the ratings will be miniscule. It will be up against college football Rivalry Week, then Conference Championship Week, then the early bowl games. There will be college basketball, the NBA and the NFL going strong.
Put it this way: If the USA were to make it to the World Cup championship game, it probably wouldn’t be the top story on “SportsCenter.”
