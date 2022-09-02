OK, all you Wildcat fans out there. The time has come. The Cats open the 2022 football season on Saturday, Sept. 3. There’s a feeling in the air. It’s certainly not confidence, but it isn’t dread either. It’s more dread-ish.
The main problem is the nonconference schedule. Often, a team will have three cupcake games to start the season. They win all three, and they’re halfway to the win total that will get them in a bowl game with nine more games to play. They can go a horrible 3-6 in conference play and still make the postseason. Even if they only go 2-1 in the early games, it boosts their confidence and can still go to a bowl despite going a yucky 4-5 in conference play.
However, it’s Arizona bad luck that two years after hitting rock bottom and one year after starting back up again, they have the toughest nonconference schedule in recent school history. They open at San Diego State, which is just outside the Top 25, then they have up-and-coming Mississippi State, and then they have North Dakota State, where they basically grow bison and offensive lineman in a secret lab somewhere.
So, an 0-3 start is not only possible, it’s probably likely. But then comes Pac-12 play and who knows.
Consider the possibilities:
•If Arizona wins zero games, all the original Jedd Fisch jokes will make a comeback. Fisch out of water. Like a dead Fisch. The Wildcats sleep with the Fisches.
•If Arizona wins one or two games, die-hard fans and commentators will contort themselves into seeing some kind of progress. The real problem would be if they win two games, then the math nerds will see a sequence and conclude that things won’t be really great until the 2030s.
•If Arizona wins three or four games, that’s a shadowy place between hope and disappointment.
•If Arizona wins five games, that would be the absolute worst. Going from stinko to awful to a bowl game in just two years would be magnificent. But falling just short of a bowl game will send the masses of fans into a collective paroxysm of “What if?!”
Why did we lose all the nonconference games? Why did we punt instead of going for the first down in that Oregon game? Why is Arizona State still allowed to play football after all the terrible stuff they’ve done?
•If Arizona wins six or seven games, it’s bowl time, baby! And we don’t care which one. It can be on a Tuesday at 3 in the afternoon on Christmas week. We’re there. It can be the Hemorrhoid Medicine for the Shut-ins of Nepal.com Bowl. For that day, Katmandu will be Wildcat Country.
•If Arizona wins eight or nine games, now we’re in Three Gs Territory — giddy and greedy. OK, so that’s only two Gs. Sure, we’re excited, but we’ve come this far, this fast? We want more. We want:
•10 or 11 games, national rankings, big-name bowl games, regular season games that don’t kick off at old people’s bedtimes. How cool would that be?
•If Arizona wins all 12 games, Fisch will be national coach of the year, meaning Arizona will have two reigning coaches of the year because Tommy Lloyd won it for basketball last year. And Dave Heeke will be athletic director of the century for having hired both of those guys.
Now, longtime Arizona fans will realize that winning all 12 games doesn’t guarantee anything. Remember the 1998 season where, for about a week, Arizona was going to the Rose Bowl?
Arizona had lost to UCLA earlier in the season, but as the season was winding up, the Bruins were undefeated and poised to be one of the two teams picked to play in the BCS National Championship game.
Arizona, as runner-up, would represent (then-)Pac-10 in the Rose Bowl. UCLA just had to win a game at Miami, a game that had been rescheduled to early December after Hurricane Georges forced a postponement in September. In that game, UCLA held a 17-point lead late in the third quarter, but then choked up a giant hairball and lost in the closing seconds of the game.
Arizona would settle for the Holiday Bowl, where they beat powerhouse Nebraska and then finished fourth in the country. But no Rose Bowl.
Believe it or not, if Arizona were to go 12-0, there could still be a chance where they would not play in the Pac-12 Championship game. The conference has done away with the North vs. South format for the title game and will instead have the athletic directors vote on which two teams will play. Certainly, a 12-0 Arizona team should be one of the two teams chosen. However…
Aw, let’s just have them win all 12 games and see what happens next.
