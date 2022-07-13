To help families have their young children protected from COVID-19, Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Avenue, will host a free vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Children’s Museum Oro Valley, 11015 N. Oracle Road, will also host a free vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Museum admission will be free at each location on the day of the clinic during regular museum hours thanks to support from Arizona Complete Health.
Staff from El Rio Health will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for anyone age 6 months and older. People receiving second or booster shots should bring their vaccination cards. El Rio and Pima County Health Department staff will be on site to answer questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines, and Pima County will distribute free at-home rapid self-tests.
Anyone is welcome at the vaccine clinic. To enter the museum, adults must be accompanied by children. Minors must be with a parent or guardian to receive vaccinations and masks will be required in the vaccination area.
For more information on the Children’s Museum Tucson, visit childrensmuseumtucson.org or call 520-792-9985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.