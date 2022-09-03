Pizza fans can learn to grow their own toppings in a container garden during the Marana Parks & Recreation Department’s Make and Take Pizza Garden class from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Marana Heritage Park’s barn.
The class of 12 students will explore gardening tomatoes, basil, peppers or pineapples. Anna Van Devender, the class organizer, will teach best strategies and tips on gardening as the season switches into the cooler autumn weather. Refreshments include iced tea and lemonade.
“Arizona has such a wonderful climate for growing things,” Van Devender said.
“Many people move here, and they find what used to work for them gardening wise isn’t the same here. Learning to garden in Arizona sometimes feels like learning to garden all over again. The container gardens are a fun way to do that.”
Container gardens are easy to maintain as well, she said. If the weather is bad or the temperature drops too low at night, they can be brought inside.
Van Devender knows gardening well. She owns Nature to You, a mobile gardening and environmental education service. Since 2019, she has worked as an independent contractor for the town of Marana, helping.
For Van Devender, it’s important to set people up for success with gardening. The Make and Take Pizza Garden event has gardening tools, plants and containers on standby for participants.
The Marana Community Garden at Heritage River Park regularly hosts garden classes by season. In October, the three-day all-ages gardening class runs the first Saturday of each month through December. During the class, students will see the plants grow and learn about their needs.
Make and Take Pizza Garden
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9
WHERE: Heritage River Park, Brad DeSpain Stables, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana
COST: $40 residents; $50 nonresidents
INFO: https://bit.ly/MakeAndTakePizzaGarden; the deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8
