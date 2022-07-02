With monsoon storms on the horizon, Oro Valley and Pima County are making free sandbags available to local residents
Oro Valley is offering the sandbags to OV residents only through the end of 2022 or until supplies run out.
Pick up the sandbags at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive.
The sand bags will be provided but it is BYOS, or bring your own shovel. Be prepared to load the sand into the bags, with a 10-bag maximum per vehicle.
Residents of the community who need assistance can make an appointment with the Oro Valley staff to pick up pre-bagged sand at a scheduled time. Book your appointment now at pw@orovalleyaz.gov. For any questions or concerns on flooding and water quality, contact the Stormwater Utility staff at 520-229-4850.
The Pima County Department of Transportation is also distributing sandbags for any Pma County residents.
Sandbag stations have been set up throughout the county. Bags and sand are provided but, as with Oro Valley, you will need to bring a shovel to fill the sandbags. There is a 20 bag per vehicle limit.
Locations include:
•1854 E. Ina Road at Pima Canyon and Ina
•3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive at Golder Ranch Fire Department, Station 370
•1313 S. Mission Road at the PCDOT Maintenance Yard
•4750 N. Lason Lane at Lason and Snyder
•12681 N. Sabino Canyon Parkway at Carter Canyon and Sabino Canyon Parkway
