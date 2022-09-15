Oro Valley residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2150 E. Tangerine Road as the project is now complete. To celebrate the store improvements, it is hosting a party at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
It will include food and drinks, giveaways, face painting for the kids, meet and greet with Tony the Tiger, sampling by local vendors, games and prizes. Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield will attend along with Fire Chief Randy Karrer, Oro Valley Police Department Color Guard, and representatives from the chamber of commerce.
The store will also award $6,000 in community grants to Innovation Academy Elementary School, Oro Valley Police Department, Golden Ranch Fire Department, Impact of Southern Arizona Food bank and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
“Almost every department in the store was transformed in one way or another,” said Tanya Zepeda, Walmart store manager. “The improvements will make the overall shopping experience easier, give the store a fresh, new look and the added innovations will save customers time and money.”
Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:
• Expanded liquor department
• Expanded pharmacy with consultation room
• Expanded online pickup and delivery
• New shopping carts
• Upgraded apparel department
• Upgraded photo lab with expanded services
• New paint counter
• New fitting rooms
• Fresh pet expansion
• Updated signage
• Newly added dollar value shop
• Updated deli department
• Newly added mothers room
• Remodeled bathrooms
Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where and how they want, including:
•Pickup: This gives customers the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. There is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup.
•Delivery: Pickup and delivery are contact free.
•Express delivery: Customers can have their deliveries made in under two hours.
•InHome delivery: Vetted staff deliver straight to the kitchen fridge, garage or doorstep.
•Walmart Pay: A touch-free way to pay.
To take advantage of Walmart’s new shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.
