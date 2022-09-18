Some foods are just plain good for you — think broccoli, kale, lentils and other healthy staples that, when prepared well, can taste pretty good.
Then there are those foods that must really be eaten in moderation because they are not so good for us — Oreos and potato chips.
But there’s a particular food that is both exceptional in its health benefits with a wonderful taste and texture. Avocados. This is a bright green and yellow fruit with a thick leathery skin. They are also known as alligator pears. It is actually a large berry with a single large seed. It is native to south central Mexico and Guatemala and Mexico is the largest producer in the world followed by the Dominican Republic.
Evidence from an unearthed cave in Mexico showed that avocados were used as long ago as 10000 BCE and the cultivation of the trees in 5000 BCE. In the United States, avocados are also now grown in California (the state fruit), Florida and Hawaii.
A 30-year study followed 168,786 female nurses from The Nurses’ Health Study (ages 30-55 years) and 41,701 men from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (ages 40-75) and examined the relationship between avocado consumption and the risk of cardiovascular disease.
The study subjects had no history of cancer, cardiovascular illness at the start of the research. Their diets were evaluated using validated food questionnaires at the start of the study and then every four years thereafter. It reported 9,185 cases of heart diseases and 5,290 strokes at the conclusion of the 30-year study but after adjusting for overall lifestyle and diet, it was found that those with a higher avocado intake (two or more servings per week) had a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular diseases overall and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease than those who with little or no avocados in their diets. This research study was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on March 30.
Cardiovascular disease, which includes coronary heart diseases, is the leading cause of death in the United States. It is well known that we can lower our risks with a healthy lifestyle, including diet and exercise.
Avocados are a nutrient-rich fruit. One half of a medium size Haas (the most common avocado in the Unites States) provides 20% of the daily recommended fiber intake, 18% of Vitamin K, 15% of folate, 10% of potassium and 5% of magnesium.
Half of an avocado also contains 7.5 grams of monounsaturated fatty acids and 1.5 grams of polyunsaturated fatty acid. It has 13 grams of oleic acid — about the same as 1 1/2 ounces of almonds or 2 tablespoons of olive oil. (These “good fats” can help you feel fuller longer, too.) Vitamins C, E, and B6 are also found in avocados.
The lutein found in avocados is a strong antioxidant that can protect your eyes from ultraviolet light rays. People who regularly eat avocados tend to have higher HDL (the good cholesterol) levels, a lower risk of metabolic syndrome (which can lead to diabetes and obesity), lower BMI, weight and waist circumference.
One half of a medium sized avocado has approximately 160 to 187 calories.
Replacing just half a serving a day of butter or margarine, cheese or processed meats with the equivalent amount of avocado will lower your risk of cardiovascular illnesses.
Avocados can be added to sandwiches and omelets, included in salads, placed as a topping on Mexican cuisine, and just eaten as a standalone snack. They are usually eaten raw but can be cooked alone or in other dishes.
Avocados are an excellent first food for babies stating at about 6 months. Enjoy this delicious food, knowing it is quite good for your health.
Mia Smitt is a longtime nurse practitioner. She writes a regular column for Tucson Local Media.
