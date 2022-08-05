Tucson high school students were among the nearly 180 Arizona high school girls chosen for the 75th session of Arizona Girls State.
Students included Nicole Herrera and Stephanie Warnes from Flowing Wells High School, Mariah Berrien and Isabella Goyathlay from Rincon High School, Lillian Martinez-Ross and Tyler Torres from Salpointe Catholic High school and Alaomi Capaldi from University High School.
The opportunity is open to girls completing their junior year of high school who meet the necessary qualifications.
The session ran from June 5 to June 11 at the University of Arizona. American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State is a weeklong program designed to educate young women in the functions of their government and kindle the desire to actively participate in and responsibly fulfill their role as citizens.
“This is a week that shapes a lifetime,” said Penny Maklary, Girls State director.
The girls were assigned to state of the art, eco-friendly instructional classrooms throughout the university.
“Similar to past years, we have senior staff who work as city and county advisers, while junior counselors return from the previous year’s Girls State session, to assist senior staff in the education — and fun — process,” Maklary said.
American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State comprises nine “cities” and three “counties.” There are 20 to 22 girls in each city and about 60 girls in each county.
The girls are divided into two pseudo political parties called federalists and nationalists. Precinct committeemen watch over all elections and assist political parties.
Each city elected a mayor and council; wrote their own ordinances and resolutions, a budget and a strategy for planning and zoning.
Cities were assigned to a county and the educational process continued with campaigning and election to county and state positions.
During the span of the week, they conducted regular city and party meetings, wrote and debated bills, received instruction from actual elected state and county officials and “learned by doing.”
Midweek, they elected the prominent positions of governor and secretary of state. The girls elected to these two positions, will return to preside over the 76th session of American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State.
Culminating the week was the election of two delegates as senators to attend the prestigious American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation held the following month in Washington, D.C.
Girls Nation is an all-expense-paid week with other girls elected state senators from across the nation. They will debate federal issues they present as bills, visit the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery, the White House and other memorials in the nation’s capital.
For more information on Girls State or the American Legion Auxiliary, contact the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Arizona at 602-241-1080.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.