The Tucson Jewish Community has come out strongly against the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade as against our Jewish values. However, our leadership must reflect that overwhelming consensus against the Dobbs decision. Therefore, Jewish Federation Co-Chair Bruce Ash must step down from his position.
The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona issued a statement that the United States Supreme Court, in striking down Roe v. Wade, is effectively favoring one religion and its beliefs and doctrines over all others, and called on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade and protect reproductive freedom for all in this country. The leaders of Congregation Kol Ami, Tucson’s largest reform congregation, issued a statement that the decision threatens our Jewish Values and that state authorities making health and welfare decisions for women is a possible infringement of their religious beliefs.
Nationally, a statement from Reform Judaism leadership says efforts to restrict abortion access also undermine the religious freedom of people who, as in the Jewish tradition, uphold abortion care as a medically necessary and righteous procedure. A statement from Conservative Judaism leaders states the decision overturning Roe v. Wade casts a dark shadow and takes the authority and responsibility for these choices away from families, religious leaders and women, and gives that authority to the state. Other national Jewish groups such the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, Hillel International and the Women’s Rabbinic Network issued statements denouncing the decision.
Under Jewish law, a fetus is considered a physical part of a pregnant individual’s body, not yet having life of its own or independent rights until the first breath of oxygen into the lungs allows the soul to enter the body. Jewish sources explicitly state abortion is not only permitted but is required should the pregnancy endanger the life or health of the pregnant individual. Furthermore, “health” is commonly interpreted to encompass psychological health as well as physical health, according to the National Council of Jewish Women.
It is important our local Tucson Jewish Community leadership reflect the overwhelming consensus of the local Jewish community that the Dobbs decision, striking down a woman’s right to choose, is an affront to our Jewish values. Bruce Ash, who currently serves as a co-chair of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, posted on his Facebook page regarding the Dobbs decision, “Life is Affirmed, The Constitution is Preserved.” While Mr. Ash has every right to have his opinion, it does disqualify him from a leadership role in our local Jewish Community. Therefore, he should immediately step down from his leadership position.
While debate and dissent is an integral part of the Jewish experience, certain human rights are fundamental to all and must be preserved under our Jewish values.
Tony Zinman is an attorney at the Pima County Public Defender office. He has been a Public Defender with the Juvenile Division since 2007.
