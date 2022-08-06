Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

Sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.