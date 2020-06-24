Born: Hannibal, Missouri
Age: 78
Siblings: Carol (nurse) Brother Jerry(Physician and editor in Boston)
Significant Other: Wife, Linda C. Greene, RN Nursing Supervisor Quincy Hospital, Ma.
Children: Harry L. Greene, III (Coast Guard Helicopter Pilot in Alaska and Hawaii), Michele Moynihan ,R.N. Maternity and OB Nurse and Teacher at Beth Israel Hosp. and Univ. of Ma.), Jennifer Reynoso, R.N. Pediatric ICU nurse and placement nurse for respirator dependent children in San Diego, Ca.
Grandchildren: Hayden, Juliette, Griffin Moynihan in Boston. Arianna and Felix Reynoso in San Diego.
Education: Westminster College B.S., University of Missouri College of Medicine, MD, Harvard’s Peter Bent Brigham Hospital, Three year Residency in Internal Medicine. Two Year Oncology Fellowship, Sydney Farber Cancer Center Harvard, Boston, Ma., Fellowship in Preventive Medicine, Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca.
Employment: Feagles Construction Company, Framing Carpenter. Harvard Faculty Member at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.Head of Primary Care and Residency Training, University of Massachusetts, Worcester, Ma. Vice Chairman of Medicine and head of Primary Care at University of Arizona Health Science Center. Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Medical Society and Publisher of the New England Journal of Medicine. Other publications: Health News, Morbidity and Mortality Report for the CDC, Hippocrates, Journal Watch Family of Specialty Journals.
Volunteer Experience: Board Member American Cancer Society, Board Member Central New England College, Board Member Central Ma. Health Care HMO, Volunteer Ronald McDonald House. Co-Founder Hope Lodge for Adults and Children with Cancer. Worcester Free Clinic for uninsured Ma. Residents. Physicians Health Clinic, Treatment Center for Physicians with substance abuse or alcohol challenges. Naranja Park Planning Committee, Greater Oro Valley Arts Council (Chair visual arts committee), Art’s in the Park Planning Committee, Southern Arizona Arts Guild, Co-President.
How Long have you lived in Oro Valley?
From 1989-1994 Moved to Boston for work. We returned to Oro Valley in 2001 and have lived here ever since. Approximately 24 years over all. We moved here first for family and a job at the University Medical Center. We moved back after I retired because we had loved Oro Valley, the culture, the weather, the outdoor sports, Golf, Tennis, Hiking and the vibrant art community.
What do you appreciate about Oro Valley?
The multicultural nature of the town. The beauty of the mountains and the incredible weather. The lovely municipal golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, swimming pools, and the community center. The mountain vistas and hiking trails are always appealing. The diversity of cuisine and great restaurants make it fun to eat out. The various theater venues and the programs in Tucson and at the University make entertainment by first rate talent a regular feature. The various options for retirees as they age and if they must leave their homes are well planned and welcoming when needed.
Explain the circumstances which led you to run for town council.
I was extremely happy with Oro Valley until the most recent council decided to declare war on golf at the community golf courses. Part of my reason for moving back to Oro Valley was so in retirement I could play golf with my wife and father. I was astounded to think anyone would want to destroy something that had been designed as a central amenity to our community. I became active and was pleased to see our HOA contract an independent appraiser to calculate what would happen to Oro Valley if we shuttered the golf courses. The answer was pretty clear: We would lose millions of dollars in home values, not just those on the golf courses but others throughout the town. It would affect tourism and our retailers, hotels, motels and restaurants which were principal sources of income for the town all preventing a property tax that a town with a large percentage of retirees on fixed incomes could ill afford.
It was a really poorly thought out venture. When after massive community input the council decided to keep the 36 holes in the center of town the majority of the council voted against moving quickly to complete the necessary capitol expenses to bring it up to speed and instead came up with a “pay as you go” plan, a catchy phrase but stupid fiscal policy. A plan which costs more in the long run and was not what staff and experts had suggested.
We have a council and town manager form of government but the elected officials want to do their job and the job of the town manager, who is far more knowledgeable then they.
I generally applaud all those who run for office to help a town move forward but those elected officials must realize their limitations.
In my field of medicine it is equivalent to a surgeon taking off the wrong leg or removing the normal kidney because he didn’t take time to study the situation. Now to prevent that a magic marker is used to designate the leg or kidney that must be removed. We needed a magic marker to say amputating our golf courses wasn’t smart.
So I decided to run for council to listen, to involve experts and try my best not to make dumb decisions.
Why do you believe now is the right time for you to run for council?
There are a number of challenging decisions coming up this year. What to do with the Oro Valley Marketplace. What to do with the property at the southeast corner of First and Tangerine. What to do to arrive at a win for the citizens of Vistoso and the town at large. Do we want to stop growth in Oro Valley or do we want to carefully manage growth? Should we work with the state to annex the land to our north and west? How do we help our businesses and our citizens recover from the pandemic. To me, I felt I wanted to study these issues, talk to the experts, get the recommendations of town staff and come up with the best answers for our town. Now is the time!
Why should residents vote for you?
They should listen to what each candidate has to say and evaluate it carefully. They should visit websites and separate the platitudes from the facts and look at the past record of performance and make a decision for our town for the future. They should avoid candidates that attack others. It’s not easy running for office and we should show respect to others who are on this journey.
I pledge to be honest with my fellow citizens. I will be transparent in my decision making and will utilize the town staff to provide the information I need to make informed decisions. If the public agrees with my philosophy and believes in my honest approach…then I want them to vote for me.
What goals do you hope to accomplish as a council member?
I am a realist and I know that getting seven people on the same page is not easy. If they are all looking at the same issue and don’t have a hidden agenda or are not managed by a puppet master or outside interests, then there is no reason decisions that in the end are best for the town will be made. That would be one goal. The second would be to seek solutions that don’t pit one portion of town against another but rather look for solutions that will strengthen the consolidation and harmony of our wonderful community.
What are Oro Valleys Greatest Strengths and how would you maintain them?
Oro Valley’s greatest strengths are the people who live here. Multiple races, ethnic groups, religions, sexual preferences and living arrangements. We have a past history of being diverse in our beliefs but compassionate in our love and support of others.
I would try my best and would hope other council members would join me in not supporting situations that play one group or population or region of town against another. We have that situation now but it is not terminal. To maintain our togetherness will require us working together and resisting any group or individuals seeking to take over our town.
What are Oro Valley’s Weaknesses ?
Those individuals who use social media to attack town staff, council members and others with lies, innuendo and fabricated or twisted data to try to convince us that the sky is falling. They seek to enrage the gullible and give the impression everything is a conspiracy. If someone writes something good and true about anyone they have a cadre of harpies ready to attack and destroy the person with personal attacks. In the campaign season one sees it with little signs that don’t promote a candidate but rather are designed to attack in an underhanded and anonymous manner. This is the only town I have ever lived in that allows such sign garbage and the slimers who produce it. Notice the signs never say “Paid for and Approved by Anyone.” Such incredible cowardice! I ask you: Does this promote our town and honest discourse?
If elected what steps would you take to maintain or improve the town’s financial position?
I listened carefully to the information provided to the council in the managers fiscal report. The town, due to decisions made by manager Mary Jacobs, is well positioned to weather the fiscal storm brought by the pandemic. We will need to closely monitor all budget items to provide the necessary direction to staff if the need arises. The in-depth monthly reports from Ms. Jacobs and CFO Dave Gephart will allow an excellent dashboard for our decision making.
What do you think the role of the General Plan is in relation to the work of the town Council, and when (if ever) should it be amended?
The General Plan (GP) was adopted in 2016 and will be up for review in 2026. The originators of the plan recognized that things change over time and therefore, placed provisions in the plan for amendments.
The Council should recognize the GP is a reflection of what the residents wanted in planning for growth. They need to respect the wishes of the community. However, they must be aware that as an amendment is proposed, it must be reviewed by staff and the Planning Commission, whose task it is to review, approve or deny, an amendment. The GP is a guide for development, however the Council is the official elected voice of the residents.
How would you foster economic development and job growth within the community, and what kind of jobs do you think Oro Valley needs?
The town has a stellar chamber of commerce and a solid economic development director to attract the types of industries that the residents desire. So far they have been high tech and biotech industries and recently medical educational schools (the U of A Vet School). I support that effort. With the evolving purchasing habits and modes of buying in our society we will need to work closely with Dave Perry and the chamber of commerce, as well as town staff to monitor the trends in retail shopping. We must monitor them and provide what is needed to support them so we can retain our tax revenues to support community services. We should work to fill our existing retail space either already developed or site ready before approving and grading for new commercial space.
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in the town?
We need more public input into our decision making. I would favor going back to open meetings as soon as it can be safely done. I favor evening meetings so those holding down jobs can have a voice in decision making. I also favor simplifying access to online meetings by simplifying the access as much as possible.
What do you believe should be done with the former Vistoso Golf property?
This decision affects many of our residents directly. Their voices must be heard. Moving to open meetings as soon as it is safe will be important. Simplifying access to online meeting and televising them for the tech challenges would help. I personally do not support either of the proposals coming from Romspen thus far because of the impact on the residents who live there. We also have other areas of town that can be developed, why put it where it wasn’t designed to be? The existing situation is a loss for all participants. I support having the three stakeholders dialoguing to come up with something that will benefit all and that can be supported by the Town Council. If that results in more open space and paths and trails and all parties agree, I will support it.
How would you manage town growth as Oro Valley reaches build out?
We must approach this as a long-term issue. We must share this decision with the residents being totally transparent about the issue and its ramifications for our community. The presentation must include what we expect over the next two decades. What will the impact be on services? What can we anticipate in water use, other utilities and our ability to finance our police and fire departments. In most of these scenarios the public must choose between total build out and or a property tax or some form of hybrid solution.
What are your views on current plans to redevelop the Oro Valley Marketplace?
For me the name change says a lot. Changing from a place where people shop to a village where they can live, shop and play has appeal in a time when mall after mall is being shuttered. Since this area is already graded and zoned why not let it flourish. A lot will depend on what the developer is willing to do and how the residents react to it. They have not submitted a formal plan but have only shared some preliminary thoughts.
We must be careful not to give away a lot of anticipated revenue in exchange for the plan. I lean toward support at this time but I await the details. We need some help from ADOT to come up with a solution to the entry to Oracle from Rams Field Pass. I have seen a number of near misses as cars attempt to enter Oracle from a position behind a great gray wall.
If you received a $1 million dollar grant for use anywhere in Oro Valley, what would you do with it?
I would establish a matching fund with one dollar from the grant being matched by the community with the support going to either the Steam Pump Ranch (our precious historical site) or the Veterans and First Responders Memorial (honoring our citizens who gave it all for us). Your support of these two special places will be matched by our newly found grant money and your name will be engraved on a plaque at your donation location.
