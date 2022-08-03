Marana and Oro Valley Town Council members and candidates are still waiting for the official tally from Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary election, but an unofficial vote count is available.
Four seats were open with a field of seven candidates vying for Marana Town Council positions. Four incumbents ran for reelection, while three new candidates ran together with hopes of securing three seats.
According to the Pima County Elections Department, as of the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 3, incumbent Herb Kai was in the lead with 4,821, 15.78% of the total votes. With only 100 votes fewer than Kai, incumbent Jon Post garnered 4,721, 15.45% of voters. A third incumbent, Patti Comerford, received 4,575 votes, 14.98%.
Newcomer Patrick Cavanaugh, who went house to house to gather enough signatures to get on the ballot with running mates Tim Kosse and Mark Johnson, received 4,365, or 14.29% of the votes. Trailing Cavanaugh was incumbent John Officer, with 4,246 votes, 13.90%. Candidates Johnson and Kosse came in with 4,201 (13.75%) and 3,620 (11.85%) votes respectively.
The count falls under the auspices of the Pima County Office of the Recorder, and staff there said it will probably be next week before they officially announce the results. Meaning the numbers could change by the time the final count is announced.
The new Marana Town Council will most likely be seated in November.
In Oro Valley, where the mayoral and three town council seats were open, as of the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 3, incumbent Mayor Joe Winfield had a lead of 6,018 votes (50.50%) over challenger Danny Sharp, who had 5,899 votes (49.50%).
Vice mayor Melanie Barrett received 6,357 votes (19.37%). Incumbents Joyce Jones-Ivey and Josh Nicolson came in with 5,968 (18.30%) and 5,535 votes (16.98%), respectively. The three challengers were Charlie Hurt with 5,050 votes (15.49%); Bill Rodman received 4,947 (15.17%) and Joe Erceg received 4,748 votes (14.56%).
The new Oro Valley Town Council and mayor will most likely be seated in November.
Vote counts and information about local elections may be found at https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/32/11.
