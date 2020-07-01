City/Town Born: Canton, Ohio
Age: 66
Siblings: 1 brother - Bruce Ziegler
Significant Other and Children: Significant Other - Ken Crawford. Children: Son - Jeffrey Bourg and my daughter-in-law Celeste Bourg Grand child - Donovan Bourg - 20 yrs old
Education: National University - Major in Government Relations and Politics. University of Phoenix - Certificate in Government Contract Management and Negotiation
Job History: 30 years of experience as a contract and negotiation manager, having worked for several Fortune 500 companies such as Honeywell, Raytheon, Kaman Aerospace and IBM.
Volunteer Experience: Food Banks - Marana, San Diego and Phoenix. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) - Phoenix. My father was in the Air Force for 30 years. Before he passed he volunteered with the DAV. I would help him. I have volunteered at different times at several local animal shelters. Was a volunteer coach for a young girls softball league in Continental Ranch. Also read stories to young children on the weekends when their parents were doing chores.
How long have you lived in Marana, and what circumstances brought you to the town?
I have lived in Marana for 31 years. Prior to moving here I lived in San Diego and was working for Allied Signal Aerospace (aka Honeywell). I wanted to be closer to my family in Phoenix, so I asked for a transfer to the Allied Signal facility in Oro Valley.
What do you appreciate about the community?
I have never regretted building my first house in Marana! I was about the 15th or 16th house built in Continental Ranch. What a beautiful and peaceful community at that time and it still remains as such. I enjoy and appreciate the diversity in our town. North Marana reminds me of my home in Ohio with the corn and hay fields, the cattle ranches and the rodeo events. Good, hard working people where generation of families still live only miles from each other. Continental Ranch was the first master planned community built in Marana. With the growth came the annexation of the "golden triangle" - the area around Ina Road and Thornydale and Marana's first large successful business section. And then development of Dove Mountain in the Tortolita Mountains in the early 1990's - a beautiful, scenic, hiking and wildlife preservation area enjoyed by those who reside there and visited by people from all over the world.
Why are you running for another term on council?
I knew I wanted to be on the "ground floor" in shaping Marana's future when I was appointed to the Marana Planning and Zoning Commission in 1995. Marana is a young community, incorporated in 1977, and had somewhat of a "blank canvas" regarding its future in growth and business. From 1990 to 2000, Marana was the fourth fastest-growing place among all cities and towns in Arizona of any size. I was involved in planning part of that growth, along with my other colleagues on the council, and I want to continue to drive Marana's bright future using the experience and knowledge I have obtained along the way. There are several complex issues the Marana council concentrates on daily such as the budget process, enterprise funds, groundwater recharge, our water campuses, community facilities districts (CFD), economic development, community and neighboring services, capital improvements and long range planning to name a few. My experience over the years in these areas and others will not involve a "learning curve" and thereby letting me continue to serve the citizens of Marana in an efficient and effective way.
Why should residents vote for you? Experience, Experience, Experience, a proven track record, integrity, professionalism, adaptability, ethics, my passion and unwavering support for the town of Marana and for those who live here. These are difficult and uncertain times. I know I have the experience to lead our town successfully in the future as I have proven this in the past.
What goals do you hope to accomplish in your next term?
Setting the stage for future generations of Marana residents, I have worked on five strategic plans (Sewer Conveyance Plan, North Marana Drainage, General Plan Update, Land Development Code, Parks and Recreation 10 year master plan) along with town staff and the public's input to ensure Marana continues making smart growth decisions for years to come. I will be working to ensure these plans are implemented as projected. Economic growth is another area I will be working on. Marana is very proud of our small and family owned businesses, however we need to entice larger substantial companies into Marana so we are not so financially dependent on sales tax dollars.
What are Marana’s weaknesses and how would you alter and/or improve them?
As stated above, we need to concentrate on bringing more businesses into the town of Marana as our budget is contingent on the sales tax/general fund dollars. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has exhibited symptoms that are reminiscent of the 2007/2008 financial crisis. With this said, we need to bring economic development and tourism activities in Marana by the building of public/private sector partnerships to attract and retain a diverse business and employment base, support new local businesses, develop amenities and attractions to create a world class destination and provide a high quality workforce.
If reelected, what steps would you take to maintain or improve the town’s financial position? (See answer above regarding economic development and tourism.) It is imperative that Marana attract diverse businesses and employment base, develop amenities and new attractions to improve the town's financial position. Our Marana Regional Airport has been called "a gem in the desert" by several consultants, however there have been many challenges since Marana bought the airport from Pima County several years ago. Whereas the town has received many grants from the federal government for maintenance, we struggle to find public/private sector partnerships for additional business development. As for maintaining the town's financial position, Marana stands well-positioned to weather the current financial difficulties and continue to deliver exemplary business and customer service to our community because of a strong first 3 quarters of FY20, multiple Federal level stimulus packages as well as sound budgeting practices over the years.
How would you foster economic development and job growth within the community, and what kind
of jobs do you think Marana needs? (I think I answered the first part of this question above). Marana needs a diverse business and employment base with well paying positions so that our citizens don't have to travel out of town to find suitable employment.
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in the town?
The best way to involve our residents in the decision making process is to ask them to attend or stream our meetings on a regular basis. Through the COVID-19 period, residents can call in during the Call to the Public item and have their questions answered immediately. By attending a meeting or reviewing our council agenda, it gives the resident a good idea about the topics we are discussing and voting on. We would love to hear from you! We don't want 7 people making the decisions for Marana. We work for you and unless we hear from you, we make the best decision based on what is presented to us. Attending study sessions is another way keep informed. We usually don't vote on these topics - we receive a presentation from a subject matter expert on an item that may be coming our way for future consideration. Many times there is a miscommunication that spreads throughout the neighborhood and can be quickly resolved with a phone call. Call me! If I don't know the answer, I will find it. Volunteering for events or projects within the town is another way to learn more about your community.
Marana is interested in a variety of large capital projects, how should they be funded?
Marana staff completed multiple infrastructure plans and studies to address various needs of our community and to actively plan for the future, and presented these large capital projects to the council in a study session several months ago. They are, but not limited to, drainage mitigation for North Marana, Sewer Conveyance Plan, and the Pavement Management Plan. Whereas no decisions were required at the study session, the raising of Marana's sales tax was an option suggested by Staff. Currently, Marana's sales tax is 2.0%. If it was to be raised to fund these multiple infrastructure projects, the new rate would have to be agreed to and approved by council. At this time there are no plans to raise Marana's sales tax rate.
What are your views on Marana annexing additional land?
I am in favor of annexing new lands as long as a cost benefit analysis is performed by the town or a consultant and the reason to do so is reasonable and in compliance with Marana's General Plan.
Residents in northern Marana have often complained about a lack of nearby grocery stores and
and high quality restaurants, what can the council do to develop those missing resources?
It is all about rooftops, money, surveys and decisions made in corporate headquarters. Especially in the current environment and with the new way of delivering goods - order your groceries on line and pick them up at the store or have them delivered. Amazon now has same day delivery on some items. Grub Hub and Uber Eats delivers food directly to your house. We were told for many years that Fry's would build in Gladden Farms. However, the 2007/2008 recession hit, home building was at a stand still for several years and once the economy recovered, Fry's didn't want to jeopardize the existing three stores (Tangerine, Thornydale, Silverbell-Cortaro) financially by building a new one in Gladden Farms. We continue to call grocery stores and restaurants periodically and follow-up with them regarding opportunities in Marana. Again, part of our economic development issue.
How can the town council balance local water resources with the development of new housing? Water resources in North Marana include our Marana Water Department, our Marana Wastewater facility and our Marana Water Reclamation facility. Marana secured future growth regarding wastewater treatment in North Marana when we bought the wastewater facility from Pima County in 2012. I was proud to be part of that decision as the County was refusing to provide wastewater treatment to new housing developments/companies wanting to reside in Marana. The council voted to expand the Wastewater Facility in 2016 and the project went on line in 2018, tripling its previous capacity. Marana can now handle 10,000 new homes coming into the service area. Marana's Water Reclamation Facility was completed on April 19, 2019 and went on line in June 2019. The 100 percent recharge facility pumps purified wastewater back into the ground, refilling the aquifer and nourishing a nature park. The town of Marana receives water credits for refilling the town's aquifer. This facility will naturally recharge around 500 acre-feet of ground water per year. Whereas it used to cost the town about $700 per acre-foot to put water in the ground, this method will save the town about $350,000 a year. The Marana Water Department began in 1997. Water has always been an integral part of Marana's history. One of the factors for incorporation in 1977 was to protect water rights for those living in the area at the time. Marana Water has about 8200 customers and growing. There are seven water systems covering both the north and south parts of Marana. All other areas in Marana are serviced by Tucson Water.
What strategies can the town use to maintain its open space and small town characteristics
while also fostering commercial development? Something I have always admired and appreciated about Marana is the open space, the stunning views and the small town feel even though, according to estimates, over 50,000 people now live in our beautiful community! An area that has been protected by the town of Marana and Marana town council since the early 1990's is the Tortolita Preserve, 2400 pristine acres used to mitigate the risk to the ferruginous pygmy owl, which at the time was on the endangered species list when Cottonwood Properties was developing the Dove Mountain community and building the Ritz Carlton Hotel. In order for the construction of the homes and hotel to move forward, the town of Marana had to buy the land at auction from Arizona State Land and sign a 99 year lease. The land is owned by Arizona State Land, not the town of Marana, so they do provide input to our General Plan I was one of four council members who took a trip in a jeep with David Mehl (the developer) about 23 years ago as he showed us plans for the beautiful community he wanted to build. It is one of our most stunning areas in Marana and I am proud that our council at the time took the leap of faith to approve this extraordinary community. The town of Marana staff and its council has always been committed to the preservation and growth of not just the 2400 acres on Dove Mountain but to the entire community. In the past several years the town has widened Tangerine Road (Phase 1) in conjunction with our regional partners, and will be widening the balance of the road in a couple of years (Phase 2). We opened Tangerine Sky Community Park in August 2019, the biggest park in the northeast Marana area. And in conjunction with Marana Unified School District, the first of its kind CSTEM K-8 was opened in Dove Mountain.
One of our newest park amenities is El Rio Preserve Observation Deck, opened in December 2019. The deck is a park facility located on the Santa Cruz River and connected to The Loop, which provides 131 miles of running, walking and biking. The El Rio Preserve is quickly becoming a world class recreation amenity that brings opportunity to the public for bird watching opportunities. The "lake" at the preserve was once served water by the Santa Cruz River when the berm broke a couple of years ago, but has since been repaired. In the summer the only water the lake receives is from mother nature on when rain water comes down from the local hills. In a meeting about a month ago, the council voted to enter into an agreement with Cortaro-Marana Irrigation District (CMID), to have them provide water to the lake via one of their nearby water pipes. This construction should start before the end of 2020.
If you received a $1 million grant for use anywhere in Marana, what would you fund?
I would use it to fund economic development in Marana. As stated in earlier, in this new financial climate Marana cannot continue to depend on sales tax and the general fund to subsidize our enterprise funds. We must be innovative and push to develop public/private sector partnerships. Last year the town signed a contract with Sun Corridor to assist us in finding new opportunities, so we look forward to their assistance.
