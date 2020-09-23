With the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg adding more fuel to a heated race for the White House, political prognosticators are predicting that Arizona will go blue this year.
A slew of new polls show that Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is holding a lead over President Donald Trump, while Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly has an even larger lead on Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the late John McCain’s Senate seat months after losing her 2018 Senate bid to Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
Last week, the Cook Political Report predicted Arizona voters would support Biden in the presidential race—a remarkable development for a state that has only gone for a Democrat once (Bill Clinton in 1996) since it voted for Harry Truman in 1948.
A new Cook Political Report poll showed that Biden led Trump statewide by 5 percentage points, 45 percent to 40 percent. Noting that Maricopa County accounts for two-thirds of Arizona’s voters, the forecasters note: “Voters there, as in other suburban areas in and around the big metro areas, have soured on President Trump. Biden leads Trump there by 6 points, 46 percent to 40 percent. In 2016, Trump carried Maricopa County with almost 52 percent of the vote.”
But the Cook Political Report survey is hardly the only poll to show Biden winning Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes. In the month of September, nearly a dozen surveys have been released and only one shows Trump leading Biden.
That survey, conducted in early August by Morning Consult, showed Trump leading by 2 percentage points. But a Morning Consult poll of voters two weeks later showed a 12-point swing in Biden’s favor, with him leading Trump by 10 percentage points. Eli Yokley of Morning Consult noted that Biden had showed “marked increase in support in the Grand Canyon state.”
The polls have shown a range of spreads between the candidates. Some polls show a large lead—a Fox News survey showed Biden leading by 10 percentage points and a Sienna College/New York Times poll showed Biden leading by 9 percentage points—but others are much closer, with a Monmouth University poll of likely voters showing Biden with an edge of just 2 percentage points and CBS News/YouGov poll showing Biden leading by 3 percentage points.
Statistical gurus such as Nate Silver aggregate and average polls in order to get a clearer picture. As of this week, Silver’s FiveThirtyEight.com website estimated based on the latest polls that Biden had a 67 percent chance of winning Arizona.
After crunching Arizona polling numbers, RealClearPolitics.com puts Biden up by an average of 5 percentage points, with Biden holding an average of 49 percent of Arizona voters and Trump holding an average of 44 percent.
InsideElections.com puts the race in the “tilt Democratic” category, but Politico.com kept Arizona in the “too close to call” category.
It’s a similar story in the U.S. Senate race, although Kelly holds an even bigger lead over McSally in nearly a dozen September polls. A Fox News poll released Sept. 2 showed the former NASA astronaut with staggering 17-point lead over the appointed Republican incumbent; a Sienna College/New York Times poll released Sept. 18 showed Kelly with an 8-point edge. But a Monmouth University poll released Sept. 18 showed that in a low-turnout race among likely voters, Kelly led by just 1 percentage point. (In a high turnout race, Kelly led by 4 percentage points among likely voters.)
Based on the polling average between Sept. 4 and Sept. 16, RealClearPolitics.com gives Kelly a 6.7 percent edge over McSally, with Kelly’s averaged support at 50 percent and McSally’s average at 43.3 percent.
As of this week, FiveThirtyEight.com gives Kelly a 78 percent of chance of winning the race; InsideElections.com puts the race in the “tilt Democratic” category; and Politico.com said it was leaning Democratic.
As she crisscrosses the state, McSally dismisses fake polls but in her fundraising appeals, she confesses that she is in desperate straits. Kelly has consistently outraised McSally in the race; as of last month, he had raised more than $45 million and had more than $21 million in the bank for the final stretch, while McSally had raised about $30 million and had about $11 million left to spend. But independent campaign committees have also been spending at least $30 million dollars, much of it on TV and digital advertising.
Team Kelly has targeted McSally’s repeated votes to eliminate health-insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as well as her failure to fight for aid for the unemployed and her lack of independence from Trump.
Team McSally and her allies have painted Kelly as a “Trojan horse” for the left. They have released a series of ads that have been called out as false by independent fact checking organizations, including allegations regarding a Pima County high-altitude balloon company and false claims that Kelly supports a Medicare-for-all program.
Ginsburg’s death and an open seat on the U.S. Supreme Court has put even more attention on the race between McSally and Kelly.
Within 15 minutes of tweeting that Ginsburg’s family was in her prayers, McSally tweeted that Trump should fill the seat: “This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump’s next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Kelly said that the appointment should wait until after the election.
“When it comes to making a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, Washington shouldn’t rush that process for political purposes,” Kelly said. “This is a decision that will impact Arizonans, especially with an upcoming case about health care and protections for pre-existing conditions. Arizonans will begin casting their ballots in a few weeks and I believe the people elected to the presidency and Senate in November should fill this vacancy.”
Visit FiveThirtyEight.com or RealClearPolitics.com for details about the methodology of the polls mentioned above and other details about polling in 2020.
