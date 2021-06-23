Earlier this month, former Oro Valley police chief Danny Sharp announced a plan to run for mayor in 2022, expressing concern about the direction of the town under Mayor Joe Winfield.
“I just have been listening to my neighbors and just concerns about the lack of responsiveness by the elected officials and uncertainty. I get that there can be a lack of trust in government when (it’s) D.C. or something across the country but local government should be right there with the residents and working closely together,” Sharp said.
Sharp served as chief of police for 20 years (excluding a stint as interim town manager from June 2016 to September 2017) before retiring in February 2020.
Winfield is in his first term after unseating two-term Mayor Satish Hiremath in 2018. He did not respond to a question from Tucson Local Media as to whether he would seek reelection next year. Sharp said that the basic aspects that make up Oro Valley’s quality of life have eroded under the current mayor, such as the conditions of the roads and the medians. He said that with his experience as chief of police, he can turn things around.
“My philosophy and the way I approached things as the police chief was to engage government as a service organization,” Sharp said. “As long as we don’t lose sight of the fact that we’re here to serve our constituents and serve the residents and the businesses in the town.”
Although rumors swirled that Sharp would seek the mayor’s office after his retirement, he said that a run for the office was never in his plans. But following his retirement, he redirected his focus to community issues, which prompted the early candidacy announcement.
“One of the reasons I have announced early is because I want to go out and listen to the residents and find out exactly what their concerns are, what their issues can and can’t be and start coming up with plans about things that are being done,” Sharp said. “I mean it’s not cheap to run a town, and we need to make sure that we’ve secured our revenue streams and things into the future, not short term but the long term.”
Sharp is still developing his campaign game plan but it consists of one main objective: talking to as many Oro Valley residents as possible.
“I’ve already had a number of people ask me to come to their neighborhoods to talk to their neighbors,” Sharp said. “So, what I’m going to do is scheduling those and just ability to go out and listen and talk to folks, and I will talk to civic organizations and groups, and my plan is to get a hold of the homeowners associations and meet with them as well.”
While Oro Valley has never had a primary property tax, Sharp said one might be necessary in the future to diversify revenue streams.
“There’s got to be a way to pay for things or there’s going to be significant service reductions,” Sharp said.
Sharp continues to be active in traffic safety—at the national and global level—and remains committed to saving and protecting lives.
“I’ve always been able to reach out to groups and neighborhoods and be able to address issues related to public safety and this this will be the similar approach,” Sharp said.
