With less than a week before the Nov. 3 election, Pima County voters are already casting ballots in record numbers.
As of Oct. 24, 259,573 of the county’s 635,201 voters had already returned ballots and had them verified and turned in to the Elections Department for counting, according to Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez.
Of those ballots, 135,895 came from Democratic voters; 67,397 came from Republican voters; and 56,281 came voters not registered with either of the two major parties.
Those numbers do not include ballots that were received by the County Recorder’s Office but were awaiting signature verification in order to ensure that they should be tabulated. The Recorder’s Office checks signatures on the outside of ballot envelopes to ensure they match signatures on voter-registration cards.
This year saw a record number of early ballot requests, with more than 510,000 voters either requesting early ballots through the mail as of Friday, Oct. 23 (the last day to request an early ballot) or casting ballots at early voting sites.
By comparison, in the 2016 election, 373,195 voters requested early ballots and 311,592 voters returned them.
People who still wish to vote before Election Day can drop off their ballot at various collection sites around town through Friday. On the northwest side, those locations include the Oro Valley Library (1305 W. Naranja Drive), the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Building (3500 W. River Road) and the Wheeler Taft Abbett Library (7800 N. Schisler Drive). Those sites will also be open as “emergency voting centers” on Saturday, Oct. 31, and Monday, Nov. 2.
For a complete list of ballot drop-off sites and emergency voting centers as well as hours of operation, visit recorder.pima.gov.
Rodriguez recommends that if voters haven’t mailed their ballots yet, they should turn them in at an early-ballot collection site or at any polling location on Election Day.
While the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden has received the most media attention, voters are also deciding a tight U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Martha McSally and Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.
Polls have shown Biden leading the presidential race, with Real Clear Politics show him, on average, leading by 2.4 percentage points in surveys taken between Oct. 13 and Oct. 22. Polling aggregator Nate Silver’s
fivethirtyeight.com website has estimated that Biden has a 66 percent chance of winning Arizona.
Kelly has likewise led McSally in most polling, with the Real Clear Politics website showing him leading by 5.6 percentage points on average in polls taken between Oct. 13 and Oct. 22. Fivethirtyeight.com estimates that Kelly has a 78 percent chance of winning the race.
Beyond those races, voters are also deciding contests for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Arizona Legislature, the Pima County Board of Supervisors and various county offices such as sheriff, county attorney, recorder, treasurer, constable, justice of the peace and others, as well as board members for Pima Community College, the Central Arizona Project Board and other offices.
Voters will also decide the fate of two propositions: Prop 207 would legalize adult use of recreational marijuana, while Prop 208 would hike income takes on Arizonans who earn more than $250,000 annually (or $500,000 for couples) to fund education programs.
Races for the town councils in Oro Valley and Marana were settled in the August primary election.
Polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. To find your polling location, visit recorder.pima.gov.
