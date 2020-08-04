In the three-way Democratic primary that will decide who takes control of the Pima County Attorney's Office as Barbara LaWall retires after 24 years as the county's top prosecutor, defense attorney Laura Conover was out ahead with 57 percent of the vote.
Trailing her was Jonathan Mosher, a prosecutor in the office who had LaWall’s endorsement, with 37 percent of the vote. Coming in last was Mark Diebolt, who has had a long career as a prosecutor in LaWall’s office.
Pima County Sheriff
In the Democratic primary for Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, who was appointed the seat in 2015 but lost it after a procurement scandal erupted on his watch, had captured 65 percent of the vote against Deputy Kevin Kubitskey, a union leader whose campaign erupted in scandal in July after his daughter accused him of abusing her. Kubitsky had 35 percent of the vote.
The winner of the race will face Republican Mark Napier, who managed to win heavily Democratic Pima County four years ago against Nanos.
Pima County Recorder
In the race between two Democrats who are seeking to replace the retiring F. Ann Rodriguez as Pima County's chief keeper of records, Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, an organizer with Indivisible Tohono, had won 62 percent of the vote. Kim Challender, who has worked as Rodriguez’s chief deputy, has 38 percent of the vote.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Benny White, a longtime GOP activist who has served on the county's Election Integrity Committee.
Pima County Assessor
In the race to replace the retiring Assessor Bill Staples, Suzanne Drobie had 58 percent of the vote, compared to 23 percent for Brian Johnson and 19 percent for Dustin Walters.
These early returns represent the early ballots that were tabulated as of today. Throughout the evening, we’ll update as today’s ballots are tabulated. More results are expected in the coming days as the Pima County Recorder’s Office validates more early ballots.
