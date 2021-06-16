Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) opened a new office on Thursday, June 10.
The office is located within his district in Oro Valley at 200 W Magee Road, suite 140. The previous office was located in northwest Tucson, just outside of his district.
In 2017, O’Halleran had requested permission from then Rep. Martha McSally as the office was located within her district, the second congressional district.
According to O’Halleran, the first time they had trouble finding a location due to the demand in the area and the second time they searched for an office within the district they could not find an office within their price range.
“Now finally we have this great office here to serve the constituents of the entire southern part of the district,” said O’Halleran after the small ribbon cutting ceremony along with his Washington, DC and Arizona staff. Spanning about 56,000 square miles, Arizona’s First Congressional District is the eleventh largest in the nation, ending at the edge of Oro Valley. It also includes Marana, Flagstaff, Northern Arizona tribal nations, and much of rural eastern Arizona, but the district’s future boundaries have yet to be determined. Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission has recently started the process of redrawing the district lines for the 2022 election cycle.
O’Halleran hopes his constituents will come visit his office once it is fully operational at the beginning of July, but asks his constituents to call before visiting and to wear a mask if unvaccinated. He believes it’s well positioned as the population center between Marana, Oracle and SaddleBrooke.
“This is where we belong. So I’m anticipating that once people find out about it, they will come here, our veterans, the elderly, different groups,” said O’Halleran. “We’ll be able to talk a lot more about the issues that they all face.”
