“There’s a significant safety concern that people have, especially in places in which both masked, unmasked voters are allowed to vote,” he said. “That makes everybody who’s fearful of COVID even feel more uncomfortable voting at the polls.”
Scott Nathan, the Arizona director for the Voter Protection Corps, thinks the high number of mail-in ballots this year is at least partly a response to the pandemic.
“I think it’s fair to say that’s occurring out of concern about going to the polls in person on Election Day and experiencing overcrowded polls and people who are not wearing protective equipment and so on,” Nathan said.
Fears of voter intimidation at the polls have not panned out so far.
Nathan said his organization has heard “about people sporadically going to specific polling locations and waving flags and occasionally talking to voters … at least as far as I’m aware in early voting, we have not yet seen incidents involving guns.”
He said advocates worked with the Pima County Recorder’s Office to “avoid the use of either on-duty or off-duty police or sheriff’s deputies” after Tucson officials received complaints that some voters felt intimidated by the presence of uniformed officers.
“Overall, there have been some isolated incidents here and there, but I think one of the things that have been a pleasant surprise so far is it hasn’t been worse in terms of efforts to intimidate voters than in previous elections,” Greenbaum said.
His organization will run a voter protection hotline Tuesday to help voters who have problems at the polls.
“We’ve actually put together a more robust effort than ever, in terms of being prepared for Election Day,” Greenbaum said. “Not just the hotline, but being prepared with potential litigation. The most common issues tend to be problems with polling places being open, and seeking on places they open later.”
