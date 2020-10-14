Martha’s Manners
Martha McSally lost my vote during the debate with Mark Kelly.
She could not answer a question without using buzz words and disparaging remarks about President Obama. Calling Mark Kelly “Counterfeit Kelly” was neither clever nor compelling. Martha McSally continued to throw out names of representatives of other states for reasons known only to her. Her performance in this debate demonstrates that she is unable to rationally work with anyone who has opinions other than her own.
Mark Kelly answered questions clearly and stated unequivocally that he would work with both parties to ensure the needs of Arizonans are met.
Please join me in supporting Mark Kelly.
Judy Gillies
Tucson Resident
Political Refugee
I am a refugee. First from the Democratic party and second, from the Republican party. I have been a registered Independent as a party of one for more than 20 years. This journey was inspired by the sentiment: The Democrats are driving this country toward the cliff at 100 miles per hour and the Republicans at 70 miles per hour. Not that there are not differences in policy between the two major parties—there are. The results of both, however, will be our country going over the same cliff.
That was until Donald Trump.
He is not a politician. He is not in it for the money or the power. He loves this country as do I and most Americans. For that reason, the politicians —of both parties—hate him. He is changing the game. For that reason, I support Donald Trump and by extension Martha McSally. Mark Kelly is in the usual political mold and will oppose everything in the Trump agenda. Martha will not.
In short, Mark Kelly is a “poser.” Trump is not. Trump is a “do’er.”
Ronald Switzer
Tucson Resident
Don’t Mask, Don’t Tell
Last week’s You Say letter under the heading “Double Standard” spoke to Steve Spain’s comments about mask use being stupid then the writer went on to report Spain’s use of a mask in church. Why using the church to make a point is unknown. But, the author was quick to point out that Mr. Spain is a Republican.
With all the mask police that seem to be everywhere, I would suggest that Mr. Spain’s use in church is protecting the church—not from spreading the virus, but protecting the church from being shut down because of some overly uncomfortable, unknowing person snitching on the gathering.
For those who tout loudly and vigorously that we must follow the science, many epidemiologists and scientists report that use of a mask isn’t the be all and end all. Comparing the microns of the virus particles versus the microns of the weaving strands of the masks we see worn is equivalent to a mosquito flying through a chain-link fence. Don’t know how much one would have to spend on a mask to counteract this equation, if there is one?
I suspect that soon, the use of masks will be found out, mysteriously, to not be so important, and we will all go back to some semblance of normal life.
Can’t wait!
John Spitler
Tucson Resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.