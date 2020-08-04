In the competitive primaries in state legislative districts, incumbents held off challengers.
These early returns represent the early ballots that were tabulated as of today. Throughout the evening, we’ll update as today’s ballots are tabulated. More results are expected in the coming days as the Pima County Recorder’s Office validates more early ballots.
Arizona Senate
In the Democratic primary for the Senate seat in Legislative District 11, retired Marine Joanna Mendoza has captured 57 percent of the vote, while former high school teacher and school administrator Linda Patterson has 43 percent.
The winner of the race will face Sen. Vince Leach, the Republican incumbent who did not face a primary race.
The district includes Oro Valley, parts of Marana as well as areas of Pinal County and the town of Maricopa.
Arizona House of Representatives
Legislative District 2
In the Democratic primary for the House seat in Legislative District 2, state Rep. Daniel Hernandez is leading the ticket with 32 percent of the vote.
Meanwhile, Andrea Dalessandro is in second place with 30 percent of the vote as she attempts to move to the lower chamber after she reached her term limit in the state Senate.
Army veteran and attorney Luis Parra was coming in third with 19 percent of the vote. Former ACLU attorney Billy Peard is in fourth with 17 percent.
The district includes Downtown Tucson, Green Valley, Sahuarita, and Nogales.
Legislative District 3
The incumbents were leading with the release of the first batch of early votes in Legislative District 3, which covers Tucson’s west side. Rep. Alma Hernandez had 46 percent of the vote and Rep. Andrés Cano had 37 percent of the vote, while challenger Javier Soto had 17 percent.
Legislative District 10
In the three-way House race in midtown Tucson’s Legislative District 10, Rep. Domingo DeGrazia was leading in early returns with 41 percent of the vote as he seeks reelection. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton had captured 36 percent of the vote for second place, while union leader Paul Stapleton-Smith was in third with 21 percent.
