Fox News released a poll today that showed retired astronaut and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mark Kelly with a 17-point lead over appointed Sen. Martha McSally.
That's way outside the survey's =/- 3.5 percent margin of error.
The survey shows 56 percent of those polled prefer Kelly, while just 39 are supporting McSally, a Republican who lost a 2018 Senate race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema but was later appointed to the Senate seat previously held by the late John McCain by Gov. Doug. Because she was appointed, McSally must face voters again this year (and whoever wins in November will have to defend the seat in 2022).
With only one recent exception, McSally has consistently trailed Kelly in polling, as a roundup at FiveThirtyEight.com shows. The polling average Real Clear Politics now puts Kelly ahead by an average of 11.3 percentage points. McSally has decried the poor numbers as "fake polls."
The Fox News poll also showed Democrat Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in Arizona. Biden had the support of 49 percent of likely voters, while Trump had the support of 40 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.