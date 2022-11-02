This is the third and final installment, following Amphi athlete Danielle Tuakalau from her knee surgery to repair a torn ACL to her return to the basketball court where she suffered the injury.
It hasn’t been easy, and it hasn’t been fun, but we’re soon going to find out if it has been worth it. Last year, about this time, Amphi High then-sophomore Danielle Tuakalau was riding high. The volleyball team she was a part of had reached postseason play and shortly thereafter, she found herself a starter on a basketball team that would go 20-8 and win the region championship.
But then it started. While shooting a three-pointer from the corner, she came down on a defender’s foot and rolled her ankle. After sitting out a couple weeks, she rolled it again. A couple more weeks passed by and she tried a rehab assignment by playing in a JV game. She planted her leg, heard a pop, and went down.
She had torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a shockingly common injury that, for a variety of reasons, is more than five times more likely to happen to girls and women than to boys or men.
A couple generations ago, knee surgery of any kind meant an end to an athlete’s career. Medical, surgical and rehabilitation advancements later allowed athletes to come back, but it often took two to three years to do so and the recoveries weren’t always uniform and often not totally complete.
Now athletes are coming back within a year or less and totally healed. Danielle had her surgery in early February and began physical therapy almost immediately. “It was hard,” she recalled. “My progress was measured in how many degrees I could bend my knee. It was painful and I could hear and feel the cracking in the leg as I pushed the repaired ligament.”
During the summer, she increased her workouts, but it was spotty. Not old enough to drive (and lacking access to a vehicle on a regular basis), she would bum rides to the Planet Fitness whenever possible. If she couldn’t make it there, she would go to the open gym at her high school, sometimes walking the 3-mile round trip in the summer heat.
When school started, her knee wasn’t anywhere near ready for volleyball, so she joined the newly reconstituted Amphi golf team. “It certainly wasn’t volleyball, but it was fun,” she said. “We only had four players on the team and none of us had ever played golf before. But we worked hard and by the end of the season, we were winning matches.”
She also took a basketball class for a P.E. credit. She started with just shooting and then a little ball handling on the sidelines. After several weeks, she was ready to try a little one-on-one. Then she finally moved on to five-on-five.
“It’s a little bit sore after I play and I need a lot of conditioning to get back to where I should be, but I think I’m ready.”
Basketball practice starts this week. Amphi has a very young team (the Panthers will probably start two freshmen, a sophomore and a couple juniors), but they’re hoping to repeat as region champs. One of the freshmen is Danielle’s younger sister, Kayla. Still only 14 and approaching 6 feet, Kayla appears to have a bright basketball future. She has excellent ball-handling and shot-blocking skills and is a really good outside shooter.
Danielle sighed, “After all this, I might have to try to beat out my younger sister for playing time. Or, maybe we can find a way to both be playing at the same time. Whatever happens, I’ll just be happy to be back on the court again.”
