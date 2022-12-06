Tucson arts patrons can celebrate the holidays with celebratory twists on traditional events like local bands in bars, with ballerinas and “The Nutcracker,” or mariachis.
Want something low-key? Visit Oro Valley or Marana for their tree-lighting ceremonies.
Centennial Hall
1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. celebrates the holiday with his take on Christmas classics, as well as his originals and fan favorites like “(It Must’ve Been Ol’) Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas.”
4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
TDA: Spirit of Christmas
Tucson Dance Academy’s “The Spirit of Christmas” embraces “New York City Broadway Holiday magic” (including Santa, Frosty, Rudolph and the Grinch) and the spiritual dimension behind the Christmas message of hope.
The Century Room
311 E. Congress Street, Tucson
hotelcongress.com/family/century-room
7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23
“Nossa Bossa Nova: Jazz Christmas Italiano”
Celebrate the holiday season with Nossa Bossa Nova as it performs songs from its 2020 album, “Jazz Christmas Italiano.”
Featuring Brice Winston, Richard Katz, and Alejandro Canelos with Theresa and Mike Levy, the evening will blend traditional holiday standards, sung in Italian with acoustic jazz quartet.
7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24
Britney Chauntae: “A New Orleans Christmas”
New Orleans vocalist Britney Chauntae travels to Tucson celebrate Christmas with jazz music.
In 2009, she competed, won and toured with (BET) 106 & Park “Wild Out Wednesday Competition.” After that win, Chauntae wrote and performed music while living in California. She then signed on to write music in Australia with the likes of world-renowned aboriginal actor David Gulpilil.
Chauntae first visited New Orleans in early 2012 when she volunteered with the Boys & Girls Club and also sung on Bourbon Street at night.
She made it her permanent home in 2014—the same year she auditioned for season 14 of “American Idol.” She made it to Hollywood Week and hasn’t stopped performing since then.
Fox Tucson Theatre
17 W. Congress
7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9
“In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular”
Produced by Khris Dodge Entertainment, “In the Christmas Mood” showcases holiday tunes such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Happy Holidays,” “Jingle Bells” and “The Christmas Song.” and many, many more.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
The Mavericks’ “Very Merry Christmas Tour” with special guest JD McPherson
Grammy winners The Mavericks will play selections from their 2018 holiday album, “Hey! Merry Christmas!,” along with their favorites from their 30-year career.
8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15
Doo Wop Project: “A Doo Wop Christmas”
Hear holiday hits with a doo-wop twist.
The show features Christmas tracks as well as “doo-wopified” versions of hits by Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16
Merri-Achi Christmas
Mariachi Sol De Mexico with Jose Hernandez’s Merry-Achi Christmas has become an annual tradition.
While his family tree is rooted in five generations of Mariachi musicians that hail from La Sierra del Tigre region of Jalisco, Hernandez grew mariachi music in new lands, in new musical genres, and in the hearts of new audiences.
2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
“The Polar Express”
The computer-animated 2004 film “The Polar Express” stars Tom Hanks, with Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye, Jimmy Bennett and Eddie Deezen. The Fox’s Mighty Wurlitzer will play a medley of holiday tunes 30 minutes prior.
7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914”
A German soldier sings “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music and peace. A true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.
2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23
“It’s a Wonderful Life”
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is a 1946 American Christmas fantasy drama film produced and directed by Frank Capra.
Based on the short story and booklet “The Greatest Gift,” “A Christmas Carol” stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his personal dreams to help others in his community. His suicidal thoughts on Christmas Eve bring about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers). The Fox’s Mighty Wurlitzer will play a medley of holiday tunes 30 minutes prior.
Family
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson
2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11
Tucson Regional Ballet’s “A Southwest Nutcracker”
Tucson Regional Ballet’s “A Southwest Nutcracker” transports Tchaikovsky’s traditional Nutcracker to 1880s Tucson, giving the characters and events a Sonoran Desert twist.
Dec. 17 and Dec. 18
Tucson Symphony Orchestra:
“Happy Holidays ¡Feliz Navidad!”
Join Maestro José Luis Gomez, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra Chorus, the Tucson Girls Chorus, the Tucson Boys Chorus and other special guest artists to celebrate the holidays with a multicultural Tucson flavor.
Various times Thursday, Dec. 22,
to Saturday, Dec. 24
“The Nutcracker”
Celebrate the beginning of Ballet Tucson’s vibrant new partnership with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra for what is sure to be the holiday event of the season. This award-winning production brings the enchanting story of The Nutcracker to life with sensational dancing, lavish sets and costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score performed by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s world-class musicians.
Tucson Convention Center
260 S. Church Avenue
Various times through Sunday, Jan. 8
Tucson Holiday Ice Rink
The Tucson Holiday Ice Rink, hosted by the City of Tucson, will be located on Church Avenue, south of Broadway, in front of the Tucson Convention Center.
Skates begin at size 8 for children and run as large as size 15 for adult men. Socks are required, and gloves are highly recommended. Tickets are for 90-minute sessions; adults $20, $14 for children younger than 12. Skate assists are $5. Private use is $700 per 90-minute session during off hours.
Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Southern Arizona Transportation Museum
414 N. Toole Avenue, Tucson
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
17th Annual Holiday Express
Features visits with Santa in front of “Oklahoma’s” Locomotive 1673, bilingual exhibits, a reading of “The Polar Express” singing of holiday music and an arts and crafts show.
