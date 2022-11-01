Sharing a Love of Art & Creativity

Albert Einstein said, “Creativity is contagious. Pass it on.” Residents at Splendido took this quite literally, as well as figuratively, when they shared their love of art with local youth this fall.
Splendido, a Life Plan Community in Oro Valley, is home to many artists—some are accomplished experts with decades of experience and others have just recently begun to explore their creative expression through the many programs offered at the community.
Splendido celebrates aging as a time of great creative potential, whether through music, poetry, storytelling, dance and movement, or even gardening—the sky is truly the limit. This philosophy is reflected in an ever-changing variety of opportunities for residents to master new forms of self-expression in a community setting. “We simply provide additional opportunities to support each individual’s creative journey through innovative, in-depth programming that’s tapping into their expertise and passions,” says Caroline Edasis, Director of Community Engagement.
A Carload of Creativity
Knowing the positive impact creative expression can have, Splendido residents recently donated a carload of art supplies to Youth On Their Own (YOTO), a nonprofit that provides support services for 6th- through 12th-grade Tucson-area children who are homeless.
Resident Sandra Procida heard of YOTO’s need of art supplies through her involvement with the Southern Arizona Art Guild. An artist herself, she connected with other Splendido residents who share her passion, including Ellie Cannan. Together, they put out a call for new or gently used art supplies to the entire Splendido community, and the response was overwhelming. The group ended up filling more than a dozen large boxes with quality art supplies, including canvases, acrylic paints, watercolor paints, art pencils, palettes, different types of paper, and more, all of which were delivered to YOTO in September.
YOTO helps middle and high school students stay in school and, in many cases, continue on to college; to date they have supported more than 20,000 local youth in their journeys toward high school graduation.
“We hoped our Splendido art group could donate quality supplies to this important group of youths, so that they can also experience the joy and insight art brings into our lives,” said Sandra, whose husband Phil had previously worked with YOTO to provide bicycle repair and donations for the group.
“We all appreciate the active art environment at Splendido and the magical ideas Caroline and her staff provide,” says Ellie. “Residents appreciated the chance to share their passion with these young people.”
