Ahhhh… Spa Treatments Offer New Paths to Wellness

The path to wellness is a very personal journey, and is unique for each of us. That’s why organizations that are committed to helping people meet their wellness goals see positive results when focus is placed on individual preferences.
Splendido, a Life Plan Community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley, has mastered this approach. This year, it ranked #1 in wellness among senior living communities in all of North America, earning a ICAA NuStep Top 5 Pinnacle Award for exceptional, above-and-beyond performanceusing wellness as a foundation, and partnering with residents and staff to create relevant, meaningful opportunities that empower people to age well.
“This award means so much to us,” says James Edwartoski, executive director of Splendido. “It recognizes the work, ideas, and dedication of team members who take our wellness offerings to the highest level, with innovative approaches, meaningful programs and spaces, and leading-edge wellness tech and tools. And our offerings succeed because of the enthusiastic participation of highly engaged residents!”
Splendido’s unique approach to resident and staff wellness is based on the Person-Centric Wellness Model that was developed by Mather Institute, the research area of Mather, one of Splendido’s two parent organizations. “The model recognizes each individual’s unique wants and needs,” explains James. “Grounded in scientific research, it offers an evolved approach to whole-being wellness that empowers individuals to choose the types of fulfillment that match their aspirations.” The model is applied to Splendido’ offerings, from cultural and educational programs to creative arts offerings to the fitness center’s group classes, personal training, and equipment. Now it has found its way into the community’s spa and salon.
Making Waves
The Gharieni Welnamis spa wave bed, located in one of Splendido’s spa’s massage rooms, uses computer-controlled vibrational therapy and audio frequencies to train the brain to relax. Similar to meditation, certain sounds heard through stereo headphones slow mental activity, while the bed’s vibrational frequencies target the body’s energy centers.
“The bed can specifically target—and has settings for—PTSD, stress, anxiety, depression, and poor sleep, as well as headaches and difficulty focusing,” says Todd Lutz, Splendido’s spa and fitness manager. “The technology was developed to treat post-traumatic stress disorders of American veterans.”
The high-tech bed will allow residents to select their desired wellness journey, such as improving sleep quality, and can choose a 30- or 60-minute session. “We might also combine treatments with the bed—such as giving someone a facial while they’re on it,” says Todd. “I know that residents are excited to try it.”
Todd is running a two-week pilot program of the spa wave bed with a group of residents and staff members so that their outcomes from specific therapies can be documented, and their personal improvements measured.
More Than Skin Deep
In addition to the spa wave bed, Saluté Spa offers salon services and signature treatments for body and skin health on a fee-for-service basis. “We are working with Comfort Zone, an Italian company which uses natural products with a focus on global sustainability,” says Todd. “We use their line of regenerative, effective and sustainable face and body products, treatments, and rituals, which are developed in the scientific botanical garden at Davines village in Parma, Italy.”
A variety of body treatments and facials are designed to restore the skin’s resilience and capacity to stay toned, firm, and radiant. “I know the residents who use the spa are happy, and the staff really like working there,” says Todd.
From new healing technology to soothing skin treatments, Splendido’s Saluté Spa services are just a few of the community’s offerings that support residents on their unique wellness journeys.
