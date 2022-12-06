Starbucks and Bisbee Breakfast Club are headed to a retail pad at Ajo Way and Camino de Oeste.
Sixteenth & Ajo LLC c/o Pete Villaescusa, manager, purchased a 50,000-square-foot retail pad at the southwest corner of Ajo Way and Camino de Oeste in Tucson for $450,000. Lot 2 in El Portal Dorado, 4633 W. Ajo Way was purchased for construction of a multitenant retail building.
Starbucks Corporation leased 2,400 square feet of retail space from Sixteenth & Ajo LLC. Greg Furrier, principal, retail specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in the transaction.
Starbucks will be on the east end, while Bisbee Breakfast Club will sit on the west end. That leaves 970 square feet in the middle available for lease.
“With over 39,000 people in this growing area it is an underserved trade area,” Villaescusa said. “The growth of residential homes is high with few retail opportunities besides the high-volume McDonald’s and a new Circle K at Kinney and Ajo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.