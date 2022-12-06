In advance of The Mavericks’ Very Merry Christmas on Saturday Dec. 10, at The Fox Tucson Theatre, guitarist Eddie Perez reflects on his past, present and future.
Born in 1968, Edward Anthony Perez grew up in La Puente, California, weaned on a steady diet of rock ‘n’ roll.
“My heroes were Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Van Halen and Ace Frehley,” Perez said.
But the most profound imprint left on his life has roots in different origins.
“My biggest influence was my father. He was really a music lover.”
A boy looking up to his dad. Perez’ beloved father, Edward Perez Sr., died in 2018 after a long battle with cancer.
“I remember him saying, ‘You know Ed, if you want to be a rock ‘n’ roller the first thing that you have to learn is Chuck Berry,’” Perez recalled, wistfully.
“The music of my dad’s day was Merle Haggard and Chuck Berry on the car radio driving around Bakersfield, California. That’s where I get the country music from.”
Watching his uncles singing and strumming a few chords in the backyard at family barbecues, Perez taught himself how to play guitar. Soon, the burgeoning rock ‘n’ roller was hooked. With his brother behind the drum kit, Perez began playing in bands at the age of 13.
“In the late 1980s, I rediscovered country music in a different way. With someone I’ve had the privilege of playing music with, Dwight Yoakam.”
Bridging the gap between rock ‘n’ roll and country music, it was Yoakam’s 1986 release, “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.” — the first album to feature ace guitarist Pete Anderson — that blew Perez’ young mind asunder.
“Hearing that album really turned me around. It gave me a focus.”
Being a part of LA’s cow punk movement of the ’80s — early on, he backed rockabilly singer James Intveld — is how Perez began to hone his signature sound.
Around 1998, volatility in the world’s financial markets forewarned change.
“Clubs were closing. There was nowhere to play in LA.”
Perez took a leap of faith and left the familiarity of Southern California.
“I needed to be close to the source of all things. I was heavily influenced by records from the 1950s and ‘60s, country music in particular,” Perez said. “I felt that I should go and be a part of that.”
When an opportunity to move to Austin, Texas presented itself, Perez did not hesitate.
“I was there for about three years,” Perez recalled. “And, I’ll tell ya, for a musician it is a really hard place to make it because a lot of the industry is based in Nashville.”
Despite a glut of venues to play, Perez struggled.
“That was the richness of that moment for me. I got to play a lot of gigs, with a lot of people, in a lot of different styles,” he said. “But, eventually I reached the point where I was like, ‘Man, there is only so much Top Ramen that I want to eat.’”
Along came Fortuna the Roman goddess of fortune and the personification of luck, redirecting his path.
“That very week, I was contemplating moving back to California when I got a call from (country star) Gary Allan’s manager. He offered me a job on the spot. No audition,” Perez said, proudly. “‘We know that you’re the guy. The only thing is you have to move to Nashville.’”
Impulsivity, ambition and Perez’ growing distaste for ramen fueled his decision; he jumped at the opportunity.
“So, I went from being in Austin one week, struggling, to two weeks later, being on a tour bus, playing for 25,000 people in enormous arenas as part of the Brooks & Dunn Neon Circus tour in 2001,” Perez recalled. “It was like a movie.”
“I’ve been very fortunate and charmed in some way. For that reason, I just try to keep giving it my best.”
Or is it the blessed Virgen de Guadalupe — an image emblazoned on his 2009 Nash T-56 Telecaster — that has interceded when the chips have been down?
During his early days in Nashville, Perez and Mavericks’ frontman Raul Malo became fast friends. Regulars on the Downtown Nashville club scene, one night while out drinking, Malo offered Perez a gig to join him on solo dates without ever actually hearing him play a lick.
“He talked a good game. That was good enough for me,” Malo recalled.
The Mavericks came into existence in the mid-’90s as a traditional country quartet. But by the early 2000s, the band was expanding its musical palette. Inspired by Doug Sahm and the Texas Tornados rough hewn sound — regarded as a prominent figure in the history of Texan music — they incorporated Tex-Mex into the mix.
In 2003, Perez joined the Mavericks as a member, replacing guitarist Nick Kane.
“You wouldn’t think that an influence of Jimmy Page or Angus Young of AC/DC would fit into The Mavericks, but somehow it works,” Perez said, amusedly.
The band broke up just two years into Perez’s tenure. But Perez was not “Born to be Blue.”
In the interim, Dwight Yoakam came calling. Perez would spend the next seven years with the “Honky Tonk Man” touring and recording before The Mavericks reunited in 2013, with the release of “In Time,” to critical acclaim.
“The Mavericks have always been a musical, moving art piece project from one album to the next,” Perez concluded.
Known for going against the grain, in 2020 The Mavericks took a bold step and released “En Español,” an album sung entirely in Spanish.
“We felt it was something that we had to do. Something that was long overdue for us.”
As the band was putting finishing touches on the album, literally overnight, the pandemic brought the music industry to a halt.
“Normally when you release a record you go out and you tour it. Now we were left wondering, ‘What are we going to do? How long is this thing going to last?”
Left with more questions than solid answers, The Mavericks released it anyway.
“We just started doing stuff on our own.”
Partnering with a streaming service — that helped them cultivate an online subscription concert movie — the band found a way to promote “En Español,” independently. The risk paid off. “En Español” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Pop chart.
“We came in right on top of Bad Bunny and Maluma, for one week,” Perez enthused, hardly able to contain his laughter.
“Music is much more than just the words. It is also the feeling.”
“We just got done touring in Canada, from west to east. Before that we did three and a half weeks in the UK and Europe. Honestly, it didn’t matter where we played them; people love to hear these songs,” Perez offered as testament to music’s universality.
In a divided and charged environment, The Mavericks look right through politics and focus upwards.
“I’m on the side of what is best for humanity. What is best for all of us. “We are about inclusivity. If you look at our band, you will see how diverse we are.” Perez added, quoting his bandmate, “‘It’s like Noah’s Ark, Raul said. We have two of everything.’
“I feel that my superpower, if I have anything, is to be up on that stage and to spread as much joy and loving, inclusive good vibes as I can. We are all on board with that. That’s what our music is about and that is who we are as people.”
In 2018, The Mavericks released “Hey! Merry Christmas!” A holiday album containing eight originals penned by Malo and the band, and two covers of Christmas classics.
“Everybody loves the Christmas album,” Perez declared.
“At the show you can expect to hear our Christmas songs, some cover Christmas songs and maybe some surprises that Raul will spring on us,” Perez said.
“It’s a celebration. We are ending the year strong, fulfilled, gratified and also hopeful for the next opportunity.”
“Next year we’ve got some plans.”
The Mavericks have started work on a new album and are booking dates for a 2023 tour that will take them to Italy, Spain, France and beyond. The future looks bright.
“As long as the world stays sewn together. I joke about that. But it’s no joke,” said Perez, uneasily. “There is such a disconnect between the heart and the brain these days.”
“We are all human beings that want the same things,” Perez said, reflectively. “I am doing my part to try to keep people remembering just that.”
