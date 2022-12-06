Tucson distillery Whiskey Del Bac hosted the first of what it hopes will be many member events at its new Whiskey Club.
Recently, distillery founders Stephen Paul and his daughter Amanda Paul threw open the doors of the plant to reveal to club members just exactly what they’re doing in the warehouse-size facility.
It was a grand blast-off for the new club.
“We’re really excited to be launching the club; it only took us about 10 years to get our act together,” Amanda said with a laugh.
“Whiskey is one of those things that brings people together, and all of our club members are ones that love to geek out on the chemistry and science of the whole thing, and I’m really excited.”
Stephen added, “This is a fun project, something we’ve never done before, and it seems to be going very well. It gives us a chance to relate in ways we haven’t been able to do and give people a discount or break on things and enhance our relationship.”
For both Pauls, it comes down to Whiskey Del Bac’s home.
“Tucson has been really special to us. We’re very much tied to this place, and when we first took our product to the local Tucson marketplace in 2013 it was very warmly received, and then that never stopped,” Stephen added.
Amid the huge metal vats and wood casks, club members sipped on the latest distiller’s cut, while Two-Row, the plant’s mouser, strolled among the guests. This club is not exclusive, however. Any adult may join. Those who like to taste exclusive are invited to join.
There are benefits such as tours of the distillery; discounts on merchandise; and invitations for you and a guest to a club event, which comes with the entry level at $120. Membership lasts until the next distiller’s release, about three times a year. The next release is set for Feb. 3. Level up to receive more perks, but the main benefit for all members is, depending on the club level, one or two bottles of the most recent cask-strength distiller’s cut release, which Stephen said is a way for the distillers to innovate.
“The distiller’s cuts are very fun for us because they’re always finished in used, either port barrels or cognac barrels, Madeira casks, Pineau des Charentes barrels, all kinds of different things that really let us be creative.”
The first club release, for example, is 500 bottles only of mesquite-smoked American single malt whiskey finished in Pineau des Charentes barrels at cask strength (53.5% proof). Its base is the distillery’s flagship mesquited single malt, Dorado.
Stephen said this is their version of the scotch produced on the island of Islay, Scotland, which specializes in single malt, peated whisky. For Del Bac’s purposes, mesquite is the smoke of choice, peat being in short supply in the Sonoran Desert.
“We’re in Tucson, Arizona, but we take pretty much the same method and try to replicate that here, but we don’t have peat bogs here,” distiller Raymond Hammond said. “At least none that I know of. Instead, we use mesquite.”
Del Bac whiskeys begin life as 2-row barley seed, which is sprouted and smoked with locally sourced mesquite, he added. In fact, it’s that smoking process that stops the barley’s growth process, which later becomes the main ingredient of whiskey.
Hammond worked as a bartender for more than 12 years before his employment at Del Bac. Now, he has a true appreciation for what goes into making a good whiskey.
“I didn’t really know how much labor goes into every single bottle,” he said.
For this event he was tending a rather tall fire box, which is connected to the warehouse by a complex system of pipes so none of that precious mesquite smoke is wasted.
It turns out that Whiskey Del Bac specializes in making handcrafted whiskey.
“We’re known for our American single malts,” head of marketing Jenny Budwig said. “Everything — our classic, our Dorado and all our distiller’s cuts — are made here in-house, everything from grain to glass.”
“So, this is kind of cool because we are, as far as we know, one of a dozen distilleries in the country that are doing this malting process ourselves,” distiller Abbey Fife said.
Even if patrons are not in the club, they may experience Del Bac’s latest rye release, called Sentinel, which just hit area restaurants and liquor stores. It’s not handcrafted, but it is finished in the Forbes Boulevard plant.
“Our distillery team just had this idea: What if we can make a Southwestern rye?” Budwig said. “Our team is only four distillers, so we couldn’t take time away to actually make our own, so we sourced the base rye, a mix of two- and three-year, and we finished it here. We filtered over the mesquite charcoal that we use to make our Dorado smoked whiskey. We also aged it over the summer in our Dorado-wet, mesquite barrels, and we finished it here.”
But back to the club.
“We want people to know they can engage with our distillery and all our products and new products, including the seasonal offerings that we do. They’re one-offs and distiller’s cuts. That’s the only way you can get them,” Stephen said.
