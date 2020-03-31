The Banner Health Foundation is accepting donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment for use in Banner Health’s Arizona hospitals and medical centers.
Donations can be dropped off, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Banner Health Home office located at 575 E. River Road. The foundation asks that any donation be an unused item that the business or resident does not currently need, and not a new item purchased for the purpose of donating.
The following unused items are needed:
- Masks (N95 and Surgical/Procedural)
- Disinfecting wipes (Clorox, Lysol, other brands)
- Alcohol-based cleaning wipes such Sani-cloth wipes
- Non-sterile gloves (nitrile)
- Protective face shields or goggles that can be worn over glasses
- Isolation or surgical gowns
- Shoe covers
- Non-perfumed hand sanitizer appropriate for use in a clinical setting, with greater than 60% ethanol alcohol or 70% isopropanol (No gels containing glitter, please)
- Paper towels
- Liquid hand soap
- Homemade masks for optional social-comfort use by Banner’s health care workers (Note these cannot be worn by those providers who are directly caring for COVID-19 patients, nor those in any procedure rooms or isolation areas.)
Monetary donations can be made by clicking here.
For the safety of volunteers and staff, place donations in the trunk of your vehicle and pull into the donation line on site. A volunteer will unload the items.
Banner Health is also accepting donations of medical supplies and PPE in Phoenix and Payson.
“Amid this unprecedented time in our history, it has been incredible to witness the generosity of our community members who want to give back,” said Andy Kramer Petersen, president, and CEO of the Banner Health Foundation. “We continue to be inspired by the many people, groups, and companies offering to help, even while caring for their own families in these rapidly shifting times. We hope to make it as easy as possible for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.