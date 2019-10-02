This year’s Nam Jam, named Nam to Sand Jam, will take place at Reid Park (900 S. Randolph Way) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. AMVETS Post 770 will have a booth at this free event. Please see Dave Johnson if you would like to help out. All Post, Auxiliary, Sons of and Riders members are welcome to volunteer.
Just a few weeks later, the 2019 Women Veterans’ Luncheon will take place. The event is Saturday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Viscount Suites Hotel, 4855 E. Broadway Blvd. All female veterans are encouraged to attend. Registration for the luncheon closes Saturday, Oct. 26, and forms are available at Post 770.
The annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony will take place at several cemeteries in the Tucson area on Saturday, Dec. 14. The goal of the initiative is to place a wreath on the grave of every American veteran. In 2018 over 1,800,000 wreaths were donated by individuals and corporate sponsors, and over 1,640 volunteers participated in placing the wreaths.
The annual ceremony will be held at the following cemeteries: Evergreen Cemetery, East Lawn Cemetery, South Lawn Cemetery, Holy Hope Cemetery, Veterans’ Cemetery in Marana and the Veterans’ Cemetery in Sierra Vista.
Consider donating a wreath and/or volunteering to place a wreath. An individual donation is $15 for one wreath. For more information, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.
All meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post, 3015 S. Kinney Road: The post meets on the first Sunday of the month (Oct. 6) at 9:30 a.m. The Ladies Auxiliary will meet Sunday, Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m. The Sons of AMVETS will meet again Monday, Oct. 7, and the riders meet Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
AMVETS Post 770 is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the post opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events and meals. All activities at the Post are subject to change without notice. Check the bulletin board for fliers about activates or call the Post at 883-6304.
In addition to the usual activities at the post, there will be a band playing Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. The Auxiliary will host a dinner Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. The club board of trustees will also host a dinner Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The Sons of will host a dinner Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., and a Halloween party is planned for Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.
The only official day to fly a flag this month is Monday, Oct. 14 for Columbus Day, though there are plenty of interesting days throughout the month.
The 244th anniversary of the establishment of the United States Navy is Sunday, Oct. 13, the 57th anniversary of the Cuban missile crisis is Wednesday, Oct. 16. Saturday, Oct. 19 is the 238th anniversary of the surrender at Yorktown. Wednesday, Oct. 23 is the 75th anniversary of Leyte Gulf, and finally, Sunday, Oct. 27 is the 12th anniversary of AMVETS Post 770 moving into its new building.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of. Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
