All meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post, 3015 S. Kinney Road: The Post meets on the first Sunday of every month (Sept. 2) at 10 a.m.; The Ladies Auxiliary meets on the second Sunday of the month (Sept. 9) at 9:30 a.m.; the Sons of AMVETS will not host a meeting until October; and the Riders meet on the first Thursday of the month (Sept. 6) at 6 p.m.
Official days to fly the flag in September: Japan formally surrendering in World War Two (Sunday, Sept. 2); Patriots Day, flag at half-staff (Tuesday, Sept. 11). Other dates of interest: Labor Day (Sept. 3); Constitution Day (Sept. 17); 71st birthday of the United States Air Force (Sept. 18); POW/MIA Recognition Day (Sept. 20).
The Color Guard will be restarting its chili lunches on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 11a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and their monthly meetings and practices. The regular Sons Of Breakfasts on the third and fourth Sundays, pool, karaoke, fish fry, Queen Of Hearts Raffle will continue.
Gold Star Mother’s Day is Sunday, Sept. 30; The Ladies Auxiliary will host some Tucson Gold Star Mothers/families to a dinner in September. There will not be any regular Bingo on Labor Day, but there will be Bar Bingo starting at 2 p.m. The Ladies Auxiliary holds Bingo at the Tucson Arizona State Veterans Home the third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. They are looking for volunteers to help with Bingo. It’s tons of fun and very rewarding to serve our older veterans. All activities are subject to change without notice. Call the Post at 883-6304 to confirm any activities.
The AMVETS Post/Club is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the Post/Club opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events/meals. If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of AMVETS.
Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
