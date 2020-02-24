“Meow! My name is Maurine and I’m am easy, low energy girl who will talk your ear off! I love people, and I love attention. I just want to be pet and loved on all the time. I came to HSSA as a stray, but all my paws are declawed so I need to be an indoor cat only. HSSA thinks I’m about 8 years old. I will sit in your lap and purr all day if you let me! Come meet me at 635 W. Roger Rd or call for more information at (520) 327-6088 ext 173.”
Adoptable Pets: Maurine needs a home
- Humane Society of Southern Arizona
