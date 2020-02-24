Maurineog.jpg
HSSA

“Meow! My name is Maurine and I’m am easy, low energy girl who will talk your ear off! I love people, and I love attention. I just want to be pet and loved on all the time. I came to HSSA as a stray, but all my paws are declawed so I need to be an indoor cat only. HSSA thinks I’m about 8 years old. I will sit in your lap and purr all day if you let me! Come meet me at 635 W. Roger Rd or call for more information at (520) 327-6088 ext 173.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.