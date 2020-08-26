Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.