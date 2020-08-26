With Pima, Maricopa and Pinal County expected to hit the benchmarks indicating "moderate" spread of the coronavirus this week
, Harkins Theaters plans to reopen all of their Arizona locations with new safety and sanitation protocols this Frida, Aug. 28. For their celebratory opening weekend, Harkins will be screening new films like Marvel's The New Mutants
and Unhinged
with Russell Crowe, as well as a special 10th anniversary screening of Inception
.
New precautions require all customers and staff to wear masks. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided by the theatre. There will also be social distancing required through the facilities, staggered showtimes to reduce the number of customers in the lobby, sanitizer stations, air filtration systems and reserved seating in all theatres.
Tucson's Harkins Theatres are located at 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive and 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz.
For more information, visit harkins.com
