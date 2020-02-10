Shadow 621655.jpg

“Hi, I’m Shadow, a gorgeous 11 year old cat who wants to live out my golden years with you. I’m a really nice boy who just needs a fresh start in life. I was originally adopted from HSSA in 2008, but came back when my owner could no longer care for me. Come meet me at 635 W. Roger Rd or give HSSA a call at (520) 327-6088 ext 173 for more information.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.