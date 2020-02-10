“Hi, I’m Shadow, a gorgeous 11 year old cat who wants to live out my golden years with you. I’m a really nice boy who just needs a fresh start in life. I was originally adopted from HSSA in 2008, but came back when my owner could no longer care for me. Come meet me at 635 W. Roger Rd or give HSSA a call at (520) 327-6088 ext 173 for more information.”
Adoptable Pets: Shadow needs a home
- Humane Society of Southern Arizona
