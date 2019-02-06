All meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post, 3015 S. Kinney Road. The Post meets on the first Sunday of every month (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. The Ladies Auxiliary meet on the second Sunday of the month (Feb. 10) at 9:30 a.m. The Sons of AMVETS meet the Monday following the Post’s monthly meeting (Feb. 4) at 6 p.m. The Riders meet the first Thursday of the month (Feb. 7) at 6 p.m.
Official days to fly the flag in February are Tuesday, Feb. 12 for President Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday; Monday, Feb. 18 for President’s Day; and Friday, Feb. 22 for President George Washington’s Birthday.
Other dates of interest this month are the 76th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day and Four Chaplains Service on Sunday, Feb. 3; Arizona’s 107th birthday on Thursday, Feb. 14; Valentine’s Day on Thursday, Feb. 14; the 121st anniversary of the sinking of the Maine on Friday, Feb. 15; the 74th anniversary of the flag raising at Iwo Jima and the Iwo Jima Flag Raising Parade in Sacaton, Arizona (8:30 a.m.) on Saturday, Feb. 23; and the 28th anniversary of the end of the Persian Gulf war on Thursday, Feb. 28.
A band will play at the post Friday, Feb. 8, and a Valentine’s Day Dinner will be served Saturday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.; the Riders will host a dinner Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. There will be bar bingo Sunday, Feb. 17 starting at 5 p.m. There will also be a casino night Saturday, Feb. 23 starting at 4 p.m.—which will mean no Queen of Hearts Raffle that day.
The AMVETS Post/Club is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the Post/Club opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events and meals.
And a final note: There has been a change to clubhouse rules for AMVETS Post 770, visitors are allowed to sign in one guest.
Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
