Music in the mountain concert series
Pack your picnic chairs and head over to Catalina State Park for their Music in the Mountains Concert Series with Rene Taylor on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event begins at 6 p.m. and is included in the purchase of an all-day park admission pass of $7 per vehicle, up to four adults. For over 20 years, vocalist Rene Taylor captivated audiences with her “rhythmic poise” and soulful voice. Catalina State Park is located at 1150 N. Oracle Road. For more information about Catalina State Park, visit azstateparks.com/catalina.
Wilde Art
Every first Thursday of the month, Tucsonans gather for a celebration of art and culture. From 4 to 7 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 4, Wilde Meyer Gallery will offer light refreshments, music and art during the August Art Walk. Wilde Meyer will feature work by Wayne Salge, Brenda Bredvik and Kate Dardine. Wilde Meyer Gallery is located at 2890 E Skyline Drive, Suite 170, in the Foothills Art District.
Healthy eating habits class
The University of Arizona provides a free class every second Monday of the month about developing healthy eating habits. If you have diabetes or want to prevent Type 2 diabetes, attend this free, virtual class from 12 to 1 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The class helps attendees identity dietary myths and practice mindful eating habits. For more information, visit news.arizona.edu/calendar/129845-healthy-eating-basics-free-virtual-class.
Desert harvest series demonstrations
Every Thursday at the Santa Cruz River Farmers’ Market, the Desert Harvesters wild food experts demonstrate a recipe from their “Eat Mesquite and More” cookbook. Find them on Thursday, Aug. 4, demonstrating a new recipe. The cookbook is dedicated to Sonoran Desert ingredients, food and culture. The demonstrations are free and open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento.
A community conversation on mental health.
The town of Oro Valley is hosting a panel discussion about mental health from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The panel will include representatives from OVPD, OV Parks and Recreation, Golder Ranch Fire District, Arizona Complete Health and local professionals from the mental health field. Community members are invited to learn about local resources and open up the conversation about mental health in OV. The panel is free to watch and available on Zoom through orovalleyaz.gov.
