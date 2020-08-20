ICYMI, here are the stories we covered today.
- The number of Arizona’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases topped 196,000 as of Thursday, Aug 20, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
- First-time Democratic National Convention delegate Cynthia Engstrom may not have the perspective of nine-time delegate Cynthia Ford, but the newcomer and the old hand agree on one thing.
- Beginning Sunday, August 23, and Thursday, August 27, Rabbi Scott Saulson and Rabbi Tom Louchheim will teach two free, three session classes on Judaism for people of all faiths, family and cultural backgrounds.
