The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 31,000 as of Thursday, June 11, with another jump of 1,412 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 3,479 of the state's 31,264 confirmed cases.
Late last night, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has announced the ongoing Bighorn Fire poses "significant danger" to the Catalina Foothills area. The state's Ready, Set, Go evacuation alert system has been activated, and the area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue, North of Ina Road is now in the "be alert" stage. PCSD says residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area.
Pima County residents living on Tucson's north side, near the base of the Catalina Mountains, were told to evacuate their homes on Thursday as the Bighorn Fire draws closer. The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department issued a series of evacuation and alert notices throughout the day.
Residents evacuating their homes on Tucson’s north side due to the Bighorn Fire can find refuge for their pets at the Pima Animal Care Center, the shelter announced Thursday morning.
Keep the party rolling at The Gaslight Music Hall, where the show has moved into the parking lot over the last few weeks after founder Tony Terry launched his newest production: The drive-in concert series. Next up is Bluegrass Night with The Sonoran Dogs, Funky Grooves with OnesAll Band and Blues Night with The Porch Rockers, which takes place next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, respectively.
