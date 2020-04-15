In case you missed anything, here is all the news we covered today. Click the link to read more.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona had reached 3,962 as of Wednesday, April 15, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 700 of the state’s confirmed cases.
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner was unable to determine how Picture Rocks Resident Sara Galloway died, according to a report filed Tuesday. Galloway, 39, who had Down syndrome, was last seen March 21, 2019 in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road. Her remains were found in the desert area northeast of Anthony and Massingale roads on February 12, 2020.
The Tucson City Council discussed an expected significant collapse in city sales tax and other revenue streams during the COVID-19 pandemic at yesterday’s study session, but they won’t know how bad the situation is until summer.
In an effort to stay connected to his students and provide a friendly face, Innovation Academy Principal Michael McConnell has launched a daily video series, currently titled "Principal Science." McConnell also provided a list of tips for parents helping with school-at-home.
Congress has approved billions of dollars of checks for Americans hard hit by the biggest round of layoffs in U.S. history. But millions of Americans will have to wait months for that money — and millions more may never get the money at all.
