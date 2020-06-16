Do you and your family need a helping hand to fill out your pantry and refrigerator? Look no further than The Salvation Army Tucson Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E. Prince Road, where free emergency food boxes will be distributed Tuesday afternoon.
The Salvation Army Tucson Amphi Corps and Fresh Bites Foods are teaming up for the program, which takes place Tuesday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed between noon and 1 p.m.) Families will receive USDA food boxes of dairy and produce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.