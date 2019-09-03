The AMVETS Post 770 (3015 S. Kinney Road) is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (earlier at bartender’s discretion) Monday through Saturday. On Sundays when breakfast is served, the post opens at 9 a.m. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. There is no happy hour on the weekends or on major holidays. Check the bulletin board on the front of the Post for special events and meals. All activities at the Post are subject to change without notice. Check the bulletin board for fliers about activates or call the Post at 883-6304.
All meetings are held at the AMVETS 770 Post, 3015 S. Kinney Road. The Post met on the first Sunday of the month (Sept. 1). The Ladies Auxiliary will meet Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. The Sons of AMVETS will meet again Monday, Oct. 6, and the riders meet Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.
Official day to fly the flag this month is Wednesday, Sept. 11 for Patriots Day (half-staff). Dates of interest this month include the 18th anniversary of 9/11 on Wednesday, Sept. 11; Constitution Day on Tuesday, Sept. 17; the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of the United States Air Force on Wednesday, Sept. 18; POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, Sept. 20; and Gold Star Mother’s Day on Sunday, Sept. 29.
In other news, bingo on Mondays has been reinstated, from 3 to 5 p.m. However, if the post does not get enough volunteers to run the program on both Monday and Wednesday, one of the days will be cancelled. For more information on volunteering, call Kim Herrera at the post, 883-6304.
In addition to the club’s usual activates like bingo, queen of hearts raffle (now from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.), bar bingo, karaoke, the Sons Of breakfasts (Sept. 15 and 22), and the Sons of dinner (Sept. 7), the Ladies Auxiliary will host a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m., and a dinner to support the Scholarship Program on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. The Club Board of Trustees will host a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Color Guard will restart their Color Chili lunches on the first and third Thursdays of the month, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., starting Thursday, Sept. 5.
The annual Wreaths Across Ceremony will be held at the following cemeteries in the Tucson area: Evergreen Cemetery, East Lawn Cemetery, South Lawn Cemetery, Holy Hope Cemetery, Veterans’ Cemetery in Marana and the Veterans’ Cemetery in Sierra Vista on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. The goal of Wreaths Across America is to place a wreath on the grave of every American veteran. Please consider donating a wreath. An individual donation is $15 for one wreath. For more information, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.
If you are a veteran or the close relative of a veteran, consider joining AMVETS Post 770. Call 883-6304 to get more information about joining the Post, the Auxiliary or the Sons Of. Valerie H. Davis is the AMVETS Post 770 Public Relations Officer.
